Choose Mental Health Supports Cherokee Creek Boys School's 'BOTO's Big Ride' Fundraiser

A 350-mile, multi-state bike ride will raise awareness for adolescent mental health and fundraise for the Cherokee Creek Boys School Fire Keepers Scholarship Fund, supporting students in need of specialized care.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Sept. 23, a dedicated team of cyclists from Cherokee Creek Boys School (CCBS), a proud Choose Mental Health program partner, will embark on a 350-mile bike ride from Pittsburgh, PA, to Washington, DC. This ambitious event, dubbed "BOTO's Big Ride," aims to raise awareness about the critical issue of youth mental health while generating essential funds for the CCBS Fire Keepers Scholarship Fund.

The ride, spanning Sept. 23 to Sept. 27, will be led by CCBS Executive Director David LePere. He will be joined by BOTO the Bear (an acronym for "Be Open To Outcome"), the school's beloved mascot, in the adventure. BOTO has carefully mapped out the route and will keep supporters updated as the team embarks on this remarkable journey.

"We're thrilled to support Cherokee Creek Boys School in this endeavor," said Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health. "BOTO's Big Ride is a powerful demonstration of resilience, community, and commitment to youth mental health, and it perfectly aligns with our mission to provide access to life-changing residential care for young people in need."

Supporters are encouraged to contribute to the cause by donating to the CCBS Fire Keepers Scholarship Fund, which directly helps students access the specialized care they need. As a Choose Mental Health partner program, Cherokee Creek Boys School is among the highest quality youth mental health treatment programs in the country. They are dedicated to addressing adolescent mental health challenges, with a particular focus on residential care.

"We're not just riding for fun, we're riding to make a difference," said David LePere. "Every mile we pedal brings us closer to our goal of ensuring that every student who needs care can receive it, regardless of financial barriers. We invite everyone to join us in this mission, whether by cheering us on, spreading the word, or donating to support our journey."

For updates on BOTO's Big Ride and to learn how you can get involved, visit https://cherokeecreek.net/botos-big-ride/ or follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Choose Mental Health

Choose Mental Health is the national voice for children's mental health, providing parents and caregivers with a resource that offers straightforward answers to mental health, relationships, family dynamics, anger, depression, and other critical topics. Choose Mental Health also provides a clear treatment path so help comes faster. Fundraising efforts support scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford mental health care. To learn more, please visit: ChooseMentalHealth.org.

About Cherokee Creek Boys School

Cherokee Creek Boys School (CCBS) is a therapeutic boarding school in South Carolina for middle school boys who are struggling with emotional, behavioral, or academic challenges. The school's holistic approach, coupled with a nurturing environment, empowers students to overcome their difficulties and reach their full potential.

