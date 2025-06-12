Choose Your Own Adventure This Summer in Lehigh Valley, PA

"Lehigh Valley isn't just a destination — it's the perfect summer escape for hundreds of thousands of visitors each year," said Alex Michaels, CEO & President of Discover Lehigh Valley. Post this

Where Will Summer Take You?

FLAVOR – Savor every moment, one bite (or sip) at a time

Clover Hill Vineyards & Winery: Escape to countryside calm with a glass of award-winning wine in hand — the perfect spot for relaxation.

Rosa Blanca : Spice up the season with bold Latin American fusion dishes at Iron Chef Jose Garces' newest restaurant, located in downtown Allentown .

Blues, Brews & Barbecue: Ignite your summer on June 14, when smoky flavors, craft brews, and live blues bands electrify the streets of Allentown in this annual festival.

¡Sabor! Latin Festival: Celebrate Latin heritage June 26-28 with music, dance, and authentic Latino cuisine at this high-energy festival at the SteelStacks™.

FUN – Adventure, discovery, and memories in the making

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom: Thrill seekers and water lovers unite at this East Coast favorite, where adrenaline-pumping roller coasters and splash-filled water slides promise nonstop excitement for the whole family.

Valley Preferred Cycling Center: Feel the rush at this world-class cycling track, where you can cheer on international racers or hop on the track yourself for a taste of the action.

Da Vinci Science Center: Experience a day of discovery with bilingual interactive exhibits like Mission: Astronaut or meet playful otters in the aquatic gallery — ideal for curious minds and beating the afternoon heat.

Drive-In Delights: Roll into nostalgia at Shankweiler's, the nation's oldest drive-in, and Becky's Drive-In, a beloved local favorite. With double features, starry skies, and cozy car-side views, drive-ins are an instant family tradition.

FESTIVAL – Let the music, culture, and celebration be your guide

Musikfest (August 1–10): Enjoy the soundtrack of summer at the nation's largest free music festival — 500+ performances including headliners like Megan Moroney and Riley Green, iconic eats, and unforgettable energy.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival: Add drama to your visit at this renowned celebration of Shakespeare and contemporary theater.

Easton Heritage Day (July 12): Travel back in time and celebrate American independence with reenactments, fireworks, and riverfront fun.

Lehigh Valley Pride (August 17): Celebrate love, diversity, and community at this inclusive event filled with live performances and family fun.

After a full day of exploring, guests can unwind at top local stays like the quirky, carnival-themed Moxy in downtown Allentown, known for its craft cocktails and lively social scene; the serene and rustic Glasbern, nestled in the countryside; or Wind Creek Bethlehem, perfectly situated near all the action.

However you imagine your perfect summer — vibrant and loud or scenic and slow — Lehigh Valley offers the backdrop, and the adventure is yours to create. This is your season to explore freely, connect deeply, and savor the moments that make it truly unforgettable.

