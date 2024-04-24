Chopin Law Firm Announces New Team Member, Attorney Patrick McLellan

His expertise, especially in understanding the strategies of insurance companies, equips us uniquely to serve our clients more effectively. We're excited about the fresh perspectives and robust advocacy he brings to our practice. Post this

At Chopin Law Firm, McLellan will use his diverse background to provide strategic representation to clients, aiming to secure the best outcomes in personal injury and workers' compensation cases.

"We are delighted to welcome Patrick McLellan to our team at Chopin Law Firm," stated a representative at Chopin Law Firm. "His expertise, especially in understanding the strategies of insurance companies, equips us uniquely to serve our clients more effectively. We're excited about the fresh perspectives and robust advocacy he brings to our practice."

For more information about Patrick McLellan or Chopin Law Firm's services, please call (504) 323-9525 or visit http://www.chopinlawfirm.com.

About The Chopin Law Firm LLC

The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.

SOURCE The Chopin Law Firm LLC