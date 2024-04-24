Chopin Law Firm Announces New Team Member, Attorney Patrick McLellan

Patrick McLellan joins Chopin Law Firm, enhancing its personal injury and workers' compensation practice with his extensive experience in civil and criminal law.
NEW ORLEANS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chopin Law Firm is pleased to welcome Patrick McLellan as the newest member of their legal team. McLellan brings extensive experience in civil and criminal law, enhancing the firm's robust personal injury and workers' compensation practice.
A Memphis native, McLellan moved to New Orleans in 2007 for his studies at Tulane University, followed by a law degree from Loyola Law School in 2016. His early career involved significant judicial experience, working for multiple judges throughout Louisiana. After law school, McLellan managed his own practice, focusing on civil and criminal matters, before transitioning to defense work for insurance companies. This experience has given him unique insights into insurance company tactics, which he now leverages to advocate for personal injury victims and injured workers.
At Chopin Law Firm, McLellan will use his diverse background to provide strategic representation to clients, aiming to secure the best outcomes in personal injury and workers' compensation cases.
"We are delighted to welcome Patrick McLellan to our team at Chopin Law Firm," stated a representative at Chopin Law Firm. "His expertise, especially in understanding the strategies of insurance companies, equips us uniquely to serve our clients more effectively. We're excited about the fresh perspectives and robust advocacy he brings to our practice."
The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.
