Chopin Law Firm Welcomes John Wegmann to Their Legal Team

John Wegmann has joined Chopin Law Firm, bringing his expertise in insurance defense to enhance the firm's personal injury and bad faith claims representation in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chopin Law Firm is proud to announce the addition of John Wegmann to their team of distinguished attorneys. Born and raised in New Orleans with deep roots in the local legal community, Wegmann brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to advocating for those harmed by negligence or misconduct.
John Wegmann graduated from Louisiana State University with a B.A. in Political Science and earned his J.D. from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center. Admitted to practice in all State and Federal Courts in Louisiana, Wegmann has a robust background in litigation, having previously represented insurance companies in auto accidents, premises liability, and insurance coverage disputes.
Transitioning from an insurance defense firm, Wegmann now focuses on representing individuals injured through no fault of their own. His expertise also extends to handling first-party bad faith claims, supporting clients and homeowners against insurers that fail to honor valid claims. This shift from defense to plaintiff advocacy utilizes his inside knowledge of insurance company tactics to better fight for the rights and compensation of his clients.
"We are excited to welcome John Wegmann to our team," said a representative at Chopin Law Firm. "His unique perspective from his defense background and his dedication to client advocacy will significantly enhance our ability to serve our community effectively."
For more information about John Wegmann or to learn more about Chopin Law Firm's legal services, please contact (504) 323-9525 or visit http://www.chopinlawfirm.com.
About The Chopin Law Firm LLC:
The Chopin Law Firm is a well-respected personal injury firm in New Orleans, Louisiana, with over 100 years of collective experience. The firm handles a variety of cases beyond personal injury, including property damage and insurance claims, workers' compensation, business and commercial litigation, and business disruption claims.
Media Contact
Charlotte Arkwright, Exults, 954 - 773 - 9920, [email protected], https://www.exults.com/
SOURCE Chopin Law Firm
Share this article