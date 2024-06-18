CHOU2 PHARMA and FEAR FREE TEAM UP TO SUPPORT CALMER AND HAPPIER PETS IN EVERY ENVIRONMENT

"Joining forces with CHOU2 PHARMA aligns seamlessly with our commitment to science-led solutions in animal welfare." - Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. Post this

"I believe each organization acutely understands that there is no singular path to a happier, healthier pet." Wakim continues. "I like to say it is about having the right tools in your toolkit. Fear Free does incredible work in providing a host of accessible strategies, education, and material to support the emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and anxiety-free treatment of pets. CHOU2 similarly champions pure, natural, targeted supplements in support of calmer, more comfortable, more balanced animals. The quality of work we are doing is extremely advanced, and certainly represents the future of veterinary medicine."

"Joining forces with CHOU2 PHARMA aligns seamlessly with our commitment to science-led solutions in animal welfare." says Randy Valpy, CEO of Fear Free. "Their focus on clean, precise supplements complements our educational efforts to enhance pet health comprehensively. Together, we're setting new standards in creating environments where pets can thrive peacefully and happily."

With both Fear Free and CHOU2 teams possessing immense veterinary expertise, pet parents and professionals can expect cutting-edge educational content, more detailed understanding of how our pet's systems work, and how to apply various techniques and products in various environments – from veterinary visits, grooming, day care, car rides and travel, and more.

About CHOU2 PHARMA

CHOU2 PHARMA uses proprietary science to manufacture plant-based pet supplements, formulated with unparalleled precision unseen in the current market. Leveraging pure, isolated cannabinoids, and 0% THC, the current products support canine calming, digestion, hips and joints, and senior comfort. Committed to consistent formulas and improved bioavailability, CHOU2 PHARMA guarantees satisfaction for its easy-to-use, pet-, owner- and veterinarian-approved, third-party tested, THC-Free products. Supplements can be purchased from veterinary distributors, affiliate partners, direct online and at select PetSmart locations. Future includes species expansion and entry to drug market/pharma partnership. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia and more information is available at https://chou2pharma.com/.

About Fear Free:

Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.

Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfree.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home.

Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.

