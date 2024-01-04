Chowly Announces Acquisition of Targetable to Help Increase Demand for Restaurants

"The combination of Chowly and Targetable is a true 'better together' story that will help tens of thousands of restaurants create more sales without the additional operational headache." Post this

This is Chowly's second acquisition in the last 12 months and advances their vision of providing an SMB restaurant everything they need to thrive in a digital and off-premise driven restaurant industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Targetable to the Chowly team," said Sterling Douglass, Co-Founder and CEO of Chowly. "The combination of these two businesses is a true 'better together' story that will help tens of thousands of restaurants create more sales without the additional operational headache. What Andrew and Mark have built at Targetable shows a deep understanding of the customer and aligns perfectly with how restaurants want their technology: done for them."

"Sterling and the Chowly team have been listening closely to their customers for a long time and understand this space with an acute understanding of what restaurants need," said Andrew J. Nash, CEO of Targetable. "Their strategy and customer base are an excellent accelerator for Targetable and will allow this great technology to serve many more restaurants who need the help."

Earlier in 2023, Chowly acquired Koala, a guest experience platform that led to the launch of Chowly Online Ordering in June. This accompanied two other product launches of Smart Pricing and Chowly's Restaurant Control Center and positions the company for continued growth to meet the needs of their customers.

Through this combination, Chowly will now be able to help restaurants drive more traffic to their online ordering solution and have it seamlessly integrate into the restaurant's Point-Of-Sale (POS) system leveraging best-in-class technology already in over 17,000 restaurants through Chowly's network of customers. This replaces what used to be 5+ vendors to 1 simple and high quality partner.

Chowly and Targetable's teams are already hard at work putting together a product combination that the restaurant space has yet to see for SMB brands. More information about the combined product will be released in the coming months.

About Chowly

Chowly is the leading all-in-one digital ordering platform for restaurants that enables merchants to expand their off-premise capabilities – assisting in streamlined operations and revenue growth. Chowly enables both established and emerging brands to quickly launch, manage, and optimize their first-party ordering platforms across web, app and kiosk, all in one place. It also seamlessly integrates digital orders and menus with the industry's largest marketplaces – such as Grubhub, Uber Eats, DoorDash, Google and hundreds more – directly with a restaurant's POS system. Chowly's mission is to simplify technology for restaurants. Its portfolio of brands feature over 17,000 locations across over 3,000 restaurant brands. To learn more, visit http://chowly.com or follow @chowlyinc.

About Targetable

Targetable is an automated digital marketing platform for restaurants with a suite of products that help generate awareness and customer acquisition traffic to restaurants. Targetable generates multi-channel ad campaigns that find customers by showing the right ad to the right audience at the right time. Targetable also handles restaurant discoverability through its listing management system as well as managed email marketing. All services are "done for you" - we promise not to cook if you promise not to do marketing.

Media Contact

