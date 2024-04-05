Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships Carries the Stylish, Powerful 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs in Its Inventory

Customers near Washington, Missouri, who want to purchase the latest 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs can do so at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships.

WASHINGTON, Mo., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships proudly announces the arrival of the highly anticipated 2024 Lincoln Nautilus, setting a new standard for luxury SUVs in Washington, Missouri. Combining exquisite design, advanced technology and high-end capability, the latest Lincoln Nautilus is poised to elevate driving experiences.

Elegant Design: Where Beauty Meets Precision

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus captivates with its sophisticated exterior and refined interior. Every aspect of the Nautilus exudes timeless elegance, from its distinctive grille adorned with the iconic Lincoln emblem to its sleek profile and dynamic lines. Drivers will be greeted by a luxurious cabin when they enter the SUV, where premium materials, exquisite craftsmanship and innovative features create a cozy driving environment.

Unrivaled Capability: Power and Performance Redefined

Underneath its graceful exterior lies a powerhouse of performance. The 2024 Lincoln Nautilus offers a range of potent engine options, delivering exhilarating performance while maintaining impressive fuel efficiency. Its standard 2.0L turbo engine produces 250 hp of power and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. Meanwhile, the hybrid variant of the 2.0L turbo delivers 310 hp of engine power. Whether driving through the streets of Washington or going on long-distance journeys, the 2024 Nautilus combines power with poise. This ensures a driving experience that's thrilling and refined. With available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and an array of advanced safety features, including Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ version 2.2, drivers can enjoy enhanced confidence and peace of mind on every journey.

With decades of experience in the automotive industry, the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships boasts a team of seasoned professionals dedicated to providing unparalleled customer service.

As a premier destination for luxury vehicles in Washington, the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships offers an extensive inventory of the latest Lincoln models, including the all-new 2024 Nautilus. With transparent pricing, flexible financing options and a top-notch service center, the dealership strives to make customers' car-buying experience as smooth and satisfying as possible.

Interested buyers can log on to the chrisauffenberg.com website to learn about the new Lincoln vehicles and offers available at the Chris Auffenberg Family of Dealerships. For detailed information on the luxurious 2024 Lincoln Nautilus SUVs, they can meet the dealership team at 5840 Highway 100, Washington, MO 63090 or call them at 636-239-4500.

