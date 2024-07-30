Chris Covell Joins Metrus Energy as Independent Board Member

"I am truly honored to join the Metrus board. Metrus is a purpose-driven organization, leading the way in providing solutions to help decarbonize our planet," said Covell. Post this

"I am truly honored to join the Metrus board," said Covell. "Metrus is a purpose-driven organization, leading the way in providing solutions to help decarbonize our planet. I have witnessed the financial and operational benefits that Energy-as-a-Service can bring to a diverse range of customers, and I am excited to leverage my 20 years of experience in the energy services industry to help Metrus advance its strategic vision. I look forward to supporting Bob, Ed, and the Metrus management team as the company enters its next growth phase."

"Chris brings a unique combination of Energy-as-a-Service expertise and first-hand knowledge required to develop successful programs and partnerships with ESCOs and other key stakeholders," said Bob Hinkle, Metrus Founder and Executive Chairman. "We will greatly benefit from his wisdom."

New Metrus Website

Metrus has also announced the launch of a new website designed to highlight the company's expanded service offerings and bring to life a handful of successful projects. This platform showcases Metrus's innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability, providing comprehensive information for customers and partners.

About Metrus Energy

Since 2009, Metrus Energy has been providing financing solutions to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers for energy efficiency and clean energy projects. Metrus launched the Energy as a Service industry with a pay-for-performance financing model, in which customers benefit from the energy project without having to own the equipment. Metrus provides a comprehensive, climate-positive financing solution that pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, enabling upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Metrus is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, America Is All In, and the US Department of Energy's Better Buildings Challenge and Better Climate Challenge.

Media Contact

Maureen Bitter, Metrus Energy, 1 415-608-2017, [email protected], www.metrusenergy.com

SOURCE Metrus Energy