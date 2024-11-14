Chris Dacey Joins Parts Town Unlimited as Chief Strategy and Operations Officer

Dacey becomes part of the leadership team at Parts Town Unlimited from Berkshire Partners

ADDISON, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parts Town Unlimited, the parent company of Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts and related products, brings Chris Dacey to the group as Keeper of the Compass (aka Chief Strategy and Operations Officer).

"We've known Chris for many years and he's been deeply involved in our business as Operating Partner at Berkshire Partners, which has been our lead private equity sponsor since 2016. His knowledge of our business at Parts Town Unlimited, paired with his strategy, operations and financial experience, will help us continue to strengthen our strategic planning and execution to further accelerate growth and innovation. After partnering closely with Chris for the past six years during his time at Berkshire, it was natural to have him join us officially," said Steve Snower, Sixth Man (aka CEO), Parts Town Unlimited. "Chris has worked successfully with our team on strategic planning, acquisitions, and major projects over the past several years. Having him full-time as part of our team will be awesome."

Chris has more than 30 years of business strategy and operational expertise to bring to his role at Parts Town Unlimited. His previous professional experiences includes 13 years as an Operating Partner at Berkshire Partners working closely with many companies, Chief Strategy Officer with the Houston Rockets and leadership roles at both The Parthenon Group and KPMG. In his new role, Chris will lead strategic planning, operations, IT and the project management office for the group.

"I am excited to join such a terrific company and team that I've had the pleasure of working with on a number of strategic priorities over the past six years," said Dacey. "We look forward to continuing to put innovation and operational excellence at the forefront to create clear value for our customers, manufacturer partners, and team members."

About Parts Town Unlimited

Parts Town Unlimited is the parent company of over 45 unique brands worldwide which collectively serve as a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. Parts Town Unlimited is constantly working to create user-friendly parts identification tools, expand its high-tech distribution capabilities and foster forward-thinking innovations.

Guided by its core values of Safety, Integrity, Community, Passion, Courage, and Innovation, Parts Town Unlimited delivers infinite possibilities, unlimited potential, and boundless innovation with a focus on people and long-term partnerships. The company was recently recognized by The Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the 16th consecutive year.

About Parts Town

Parts Town is a global leader in the high-tech distribution of genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts for foodservice equipment, residential appliances, HVAC equipment and consumer electronics, as well as related products. With the largest inventory in the industry, Parts Town helps companies and service technicians get equipment up and running even faster by finding the right part to fix a piece of equipment the first time, every time.

Parts Town helps to get mission-critical genuine OEM parts in its customers' hands via same day shipping featuring the latest hours in the industry, same day delivery or local pickup. The company has a proven track record of delivering industry-leading breakthroughs in innovation, including PartPredictor, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered tool for the foodservice industry, the expansion of its Same-Day Delivery capabilities, and a new industry-first HVAC Data Plate Scanner available in the Parts Town app.

Parts Town's genuine OEM parts are guaranteed to work to exact manufacturer specifications, which translates to safety, reliability, efficiency and warranty protection. It's the smart choice to keep your business and equipment performing at its best. For more information, visit https://www.partstown.com/.

