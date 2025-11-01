Chris Dixon Shares Wealth Management Strategies for High-Net-Worth Clients in 2025

"High-net-worth retirees have a lot to navigate with the recent changes, I aim to clear some of that up" said Chris Dixon Post this

In a recent appearance on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Dixon addressed how changing tax policies and market conditions may require a thoughtful approach. "Wealth management involves accumulation, preservation, and growth aligned with client goals," said Dixon. "At Oxford Advisory Group, we work with clients to address their potential tax burden with the aim to support their financial objectives."

Oxford Advisory Group, a retirement-focused advisory firm, provides wealth management services for clients managing wealth. Key topics from Dixon's discussion include:

Tax-Efficient Portfolio Adjustments

Estate Planning

" Wealth management involves data analysis and client partnerships," noted Sam Dixon, Co-Founder and Chris's brother. "Our Florida-based team aims to help clients navigate today's financial environment."

About Oxford Advisory Group Oxford Advisory Group is a wealth management firm that assists high-net-worth individuals and families with retirement planning, tax strategies, and estate optimization. Founded by brothers Chris Dixon and Sam Dixon, the firm is headquartered in Florida and serves clients with an emphasis on education, innovation, and integrity.

