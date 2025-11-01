Christopher J. Dixon (Chris Dixon), best-selling author and co-founder of Oxford Advisory Group, shares insights on Apple Podcasts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oxford Advisory Group Co-Founder Discusses Tax Optimization and Estate Planning Amid Economic Shifts
Chris Dixon, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Oxford Advisory Group, recently shared insights on wealth management strategies for high-net-worth individuals navigating the 2025 economic landscape. As part of Chris Dixon wealth management services, Dixon focuses on tax planning and estate solutions to help support and grow client legacies.
In a recent appearance on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast, Dixon addressed how changing tax policies and market conditions may require a thoughtful approach. "Wealth management involves accumulation, preservation, and growth aligned with client goals," said Dixon. "At Oxford Advisory Group, we work with clients to address their potential tax burden with the aim to support their financial objectives."
Oxford Advisory Group, a retirement-focused advisory firm, provides wealth management services for clients managing wealth. Key topics from Dixon's discussion include:
- Tax-Efficient Portfolio Adjustments
- Estate Planning
" Wealth management involves data analysis and client partnerships," noted Sam Dixon, Co-Founder and Chris's brother. "Our Florida-based team aims to help clients navigate today's financial environment."
For more information on Chris Dixon wealth management services or to schedule a consultation with Oxford Advisory Group, visit www.oxfordadvisorygroup.com
About Oxford Advisory Group Oxford Advisory Group is a wealth management firm that assists high-net-worth individuals and families with retirement planning, tax strategies, and estate optimization. Founded by brothers Chris Dixon and Sam Dixon, the firm is headquartered in Florida and serves clients with an emphasis on education, innovation, and integrity.
Media Contact
Brad Swineheart, Oxford Advisory Group, 1 6165021919, [email protected], OxfordAdvisoryGroup.com
SOURCE Oxford Advisory Group
