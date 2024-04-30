Chris Heckman and coaching staff at Nazareth honored with the Empire 8 Coaching Staff of the Year award for the third consecutive season

The Nike Swim Camp at Nazareth University caters to swimmers aged 9-18, focusing on perfecting stroke mechanics and increasing overall knowledge of the sport. Campers receive expert instruction on each of the four major strokes and hone their skills in starts, turns, and finishes. Post this

In addition to their remarkable success within the collegiate swimming arena, Coach Heckman and his staff have also made significant contributions to the development of young swimmers through their summer swim camp program. In 2023, the Nike Swim Camp at Nazareth College sold out, highlighting the program's popularity and the community's trust in Coach Heckman and his staff.

The Nike Swim Camp at Nazareth University caters to swimmers aged 9-18, focusing on perfecting stroke mechanics and increasing overall knowledge of the sport. Campers receive expert instruction on each of the four major strokes and hone their skills in starts, turns, and finishes. Daily videos and lectures supplement drill instruction, enhancing athletes' understanding of crucial aspects of swimming such as nutrition, goal setting, stretching, and race preparation. The camp strikes a balance between instruction and fun activities, ensuring an enriching and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Coach Chris Heckman and his staff's dedication to both collegiate athletes and aspiring swimmers through the Nazareth Swim Camp exemplifies their commitment to advancing the sport of swimming at all levels.

For more information about Nike Swim Camp at Nazareth University and Coach Chris Heckman's achievements, please visit the Nike Swim Camp at Nazareth University.

https://www.ussportscamps.com/swim/nike/nike-swim-camp-nazareth-university-rochester-new-york

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

Media Contact

Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, [email protected], www.ussportscamps.com

SOURCE US Sports Camps