Chris Irvin Joins Planet Depos as New Account Executive

"Planet Depo has built a reputation for its positive culture and vast resources when it comes to litigation support," said Chris. "I look forward to being part of a team so committed to excellence in every regard."

Outside of work, Chris enjoys spending quality time with his wife and three children. As a passionate sports enthusiast, he loves football, baseball, and golf, and he proudly coaches his son's football team.

"We are so happy to have Chris on our team," said Jennifer Parratt, Vice President of Sales. "His extensive experience and dedication to client success make him a perfect fit for our mission and values."

About Planet Depos

Planet Depos leverages the latest litigation technology to provide comprehensive court reporting services across the U.S. and abroad. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Planet Depos is the only international court reporting firm led by court reporters and industry experts. Committed to best-in-class service with 24/7/365 support, Planet Depos has extensive experience reporting complex matters around the world, including depositions, arbitrations, and trials. At the forefront of innovation, Planet Depos partners with clients to streamline proceedings using industry-leading, proprietary technology and digital solutions such as remote depositions, legal videography, and digital court reporting. Visit planetdepos.com to learn more and schedule your next legal proceeding.

