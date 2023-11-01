Chris Kim, DDS, Named a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry

Livewell Dental is proud to announce that Dr. Chris Kim, DDS, has earned the prestigious title of Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD). This special recognition places him among the top 6% of general dentists in the country for achieving competency and excellence in providing quality patient care.

FAIRFAX STATION, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Livewell Dental is proud to announce that Dr. Chris Kim, DDS, has earned the prestigious title of Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (FAGD). This special recognition places him among the top 6% of general dentists in the country for achieving competency and excellence in providing quality patient care. As a FAGD, Chris Kim, DDS, has demonstrated his dedication to continuing education in all aspects of dental care and services.

Through this dedication, he has been able to provide superior dental care to his patients at Livewell Dental while also remaining up-to-date with the latest treatment methods and clinical skills available today.

"Achieving the prestigious title of Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry is truly an honor and a testament to our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our patients," said Dr. Chris Kim, DDS, founder of Livewell Dental. "I am ever committed to the pursuit of knowledge in dentistry - it is the cornerstone of my practice. My continuous learning enables me to bring the latest techniques and the most innovative treatments to my patients, ensuring they receive the best possible dental care."

Earning the title of Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry is no small feat. Dr. Chris Kim successfully completed a rigorous fellowship exam that covers all aspects of dentistry, in addition to over 500 hours of continuing education. The intensity and breadth of this test, coupled with the requirement for ongoing learning, underlines why only around 6% of general dentists in the U.S. and Canada hold the distinguished honor of being FAGD Fellows. This commitment to excellence is at the heart of Livewell Dental's philosophy, driving Dr. Kim and his team to deliver unparalleled dental care to their trusted patients.

Dr. Chris Kim continued his postgraduate education at the respected Kois Center in Seattle, WA. This institution attracts dentists from all over the world who are eager to learn about the latest developments in aesthetic, implant, and restorative dentistry. As a Kois graduate, Dr. Chris is committed to offering state-of-the-art, evidence-based care to his patients.

Furthering his professional development, Dr. Chris earned the esteemed Fellowship award from the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). This recognition underscores his expertise as an implant dentist, placing Livewell Dental among the top-ranking implant dental practices in Northern Virginia.

Dr. Chris graduated from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry (UCSF), a highly reputed institution in the dental field. He then completed his residency in Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) at UCSF. Following this, he became a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), a Kois graduate, and a Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). These experiences and achievements highlight Dr. Chris's commitment to continuous learning and providing high-quality dental care to his patients.

The cornerstone of Livewell Dental practice is personalized care. This commitment to individualized attention sets them apart. The distinctive approach is marked by compassion, evidence-based methodologies, and innovative technology. They carefully crafted a rejuvenating atmosphere within a modern space where your comfort and relaxation are prioritized.

