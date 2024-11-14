Chris Nuccio Joins Travel Costa Mesa as Destination Sales Executive

"Chris Nuccio has an unbeatable combination of experience and energy that she puts into her work," said Paulette Lombardi-Fries, President of Travel Costa Mesa. "She will be an excellent asset to our team, a resource to our hotel partners, and a welcoming ambassador to visitors of our city." Post this

"Chris Nuccio has an unbeatable combination of experience and energy that she puts into her work," said Paulette Lombardi-Fries, President of Travel Costa Mesa. "She will be an excellent asset to our team, a resource to our hotel partners, and a welcoming ambassador to visitors of our city."

Nuccio stated her commitment to Costa Mesa and her excitement for the future. "I'm looking forward to exploring the great things Costa Mesa has to offer while delivering exceptional service and memorable experiences," she said. "My goal is to make an economic impact, build relationships, and help planners and meeting organizers have the best event possible in Costa Mesa."

Travel Costa Mesa was formed in 1995. The nonprofit destination marketing organization is funded by a voluntary Business Improvement Assessment (BIA), comprised and funded exclusively by eleven Costa Mesa-based hotels.

ABOUT TRAVEL COSTA MESA

Costa Mesa is located in the heart of Southern California's Orange County. Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the foundational objective of promoting travel, tourism, and exploration in the city, and to fund programs and activities that benefit Costa Mesa's hospitality industry. For more information on Costa Mesa's arts, cuisine, or award-winning hotels, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @TravelCostaMesa on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).

Media Contact

M. Brady, Travel Costa Mesa, 801-362-2906, [email protected], Travel Costa Mesa

SOURCE Travel Costa Mesa