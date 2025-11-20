Chrissie Walsh Appointed to the Minnesota Chamber Environmental Sustainability Foundation Board of Directors

"Chrissie brings an exceptional mix of technical expertise, passion, and community focus to the Foundation," says Sydney Henderson, Environmental Sustainability Director for the Minnesota Chamber Environmental Sustainability Foundation. Post this

"Chrissie brings an exceptional mix of technical expertise, passion, and community focus to the Foundation," says Sydney Henderson, Environmental Sustainability Director for the Minnesota Chamber Environmental Sustainability Foundation. "Her leadership will help advance our mission of supporting businesses in developing practical, effective solutions that drive resource optimization and move Minnesota toward a more sustainable future."

"I care deeply about sustainable action, mitigation, and innovation, and it's evident the Minnesota Chamber values and works to enact these concepts," says Walsh. "As a board member, I'm eager to become more ingrained with the structures that define progress in our communities and play a pivotal role in Minnesota-based sustainable action in any way I can."

Walsh is also actively growing her involvement with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating, and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), serving on the following technical committees: Global Climate Change, Building Impacts, and Sustainability and the Minnesota Chapter's Sustainability Committee. In addition, she is a member of the Plastics Pipe Institute (PPI), where she works with task groups for the PEX Industry-Level Recycling and Takeback Program as well as Advanced Recycling. Walsh also maintains her membership in the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

To learn more about Walsh and the board of directors, visit mnchamber.com. For more information about GF's Sustainability Framework, visit georgfischer.com/sustainability-framework-2025.

