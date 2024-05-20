Christian Author Publishes New Devotional to Encourage the Love and Power of God

"I want readers to know that when they put their trust in Him, they can do anything. I want to remind Christians that God is faithful when they trust Him completely." Post this

"My goal for this book is to encourage others to walk in faith and trust God to move mightily on their behalf," Dye said. "We serve a God who can do the impossible, and I want readers to be aware of His grace."

In addition to devoting herself to God and publishing her book, Dye is involved in Sunday School Ministry and in Prayer Ministry in her local church. She hopes her long-standing faith can encourage readers to put their trust in God and build their faith.

"This book stems from my personal experiences and when God spoke to me," Dye said. "I want readers to know that when they put their trust in Him, they can do anything. I want to remind Christians that God is faithful when they trust Him completely."

"I Am a Child of Abraham: A Thirty-One-Day Devotional and Prayer to Help Build and Strengthen Your Faith"

By Dr. Valerie Dye

ISBN: 9798385001040 (softcover); 9798385001057 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Valerie Dye gave her life to the Lord 30 years ago and has continued to develop a closer walk with Him since then. She also serves as a Deaconess and is a lawyer by profession but has a passion for making Christ known to all. Dye is eager to encourage others to put their faith in Him and see Him move mightily on their behalf. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/851104-i-am-a-child-of-abraham.

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE