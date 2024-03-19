Christian Author Writes New Book Teaching Mathematical Patterns in the Bible

"I was a professional inventor for over 40 years. During my time, I learned you cannot defy the law of mathematics, specifically towards the events in the Bible." Post this

"I am a layman, not a Bible scholar," Chick said. "I was a professional inventor for over 40 years. During my time, I learned you cannot defy the law of mathematics, specifically towards the events in the Bible."

After surviving three battles against cancer and believed to have a supernatural rescue from drowning, Chick has always wondered what God saved his life for. It wasn't until his 84th birthday that he says the Lord revealed his calling to state his vocation to share the empirical proof in his writings.

"I prayed about it for over 30 years," Chick said. "Then, just before my birthday, the Lord Yeshua Jesus revealed to me that all numbers, including chapters and verses in the Bible, are personally signed by him with a supernatural mathematical algorithm that was hidden in plain sight."

"The Messiah Code: Empirical Proof the Bible Is of Supernatural Origin and Time Is Running Out"

By C. Thornton Chick ISBN: 9781489747129 (softcover); 9781489747112 (hardcover); 9781489747129 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author C. Thornton Chick has been a professional inventor for more than 40 years. In his decades of studying the Bible, as a layman, God has allowed him to discover proof that the Bible is supernatural. In this book, he reveals a supernatural empirical mathematical code hidden in plain sight that proves the United States is in Bible Prophecy and time is running out. To learn more, please visit https://www.answersinmessiahcode.org/2023/08/03/empirical-proof-the-bible-is-of-supernatural-origin/.

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE C. Thornton Chick