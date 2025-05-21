'Christian Book of Virtues, Wisdom and Heavenly Foundations ASMR Affirmation Spiritual Meditation Reikie' gets a new press campaign this 2025

This guidebook offers a blueprint for self-help, spiritual renewal and mindful living

HERNE BAY, England , May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world increasingly in search of clarity, balance and peace, Leon Lowe's "Christian Book of Virtues, Wisdom and Heavenly Foundations ASMR Affirmation Spiritual Meditation Reikie" (published by AuthorHouse UK) offers both a spiritual primer and a practical guide to mindful living.

Volume 1 focuses on harmony and arbitration, exploring themes of personal cohesion, community harmony, and global peace through a lens of affirmation and moral discipline. Here, Lowe combines sacraments of Catholicism, the virtues of Islam, and the five principles of Tao alongside reiki energy principles as a tool for self-help. It shares insights on improving daily work-life routine, bodily hygiene, clean eating and overall energy levels in the form of discipline, obedience and reverence.

"If there is a self-help book worth reading and studying to learn more about the pros and importance of life, it is this one," says Lowe. "Learn the world from this book, and save your life with study."

"Christian Book of Virtues, Wisdom and Heavenly Foundations ASMR Affirmation Spiritual Meditation Reikie" is now available in print and e-book formats through AuthorHouse and other major retailers. Visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/854973-christian-book-of-virtues-wisdom-and-heavenly-foundations-asmr-affirmation-spiritual-meditation-reikie to get a copy.

"Christian Book of Virtues, Wisdom and Heavenly Foundations ASMR Affirmation Spiritual Meditation Reikie"

By Leon Lowe

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 458 pages | ISBN 9798823084079

E-Book | 458 pages | ISBN 9798823084086

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Leon Lowe is an independent author with nearly 30 books to his name, spanning genres such as fiction, self-help and business development. He writes with a passion for faith, discipline and human potential, offering readers tools to build meaningful and grounded lives.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouseUK, 0800 0148641, [email protected], www.authorhouse.com

SOURCE AuthorHouseUK