Christian Fiction: Introducing Exciting Third Book in The Gemstones Series

Xulon Press presents another captivating fictional story in a special book collection for young adults, combining biblical knowledge with the supernatural.
KENNEWICK, Wash., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Ruby Klein presents a beautifully written addition to her collection of Christian stories for young adults in The Ruby Book of Stories: The Father's Heart($45.99, paperback, 9781662894510; $9.99, e-book, 9781662894527).
Klein's third fictional book in The Gemstones Series, creatively weaves thrilling fiction with spiritual truths combining the Word of God and the supernatural that connects readers to the Lord in a new and refreshing way. The story follows main character, Jazelyn, as she is determined to uncover why God sent her on an important mission, that was presented to her through angels appearing by her bedside. Along the way, she discovers firsthand the power of God, utilizing that power to make the "Enemy" flee and bring in more followers of Christ. Klein hopes that young readers will be inspired as Jazelyn spiritually transforms into a devoted woman of God and in turn, it opens their eyes to reveal their own God-given assignments.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Klein said, "The need for Jesus in the world today. The need for Biblical guidance now-a-days."
Ruby Klein has been a follower of Christ most of her life. She has enjoyed teaching and helping with youth programs. Founder of the Chain of Hearts Friendship Group, she inspired others to develop and enjoy using their God given talents to make a difference in the world. She volunteered as a Prayer Pastor for over ten years at a free healthcare facility. With her foundation in faith, she has served and been able to share her own testimonies with others needing comfort and who desires a deeper understanding of a biblical revelation of the Word of God. It is her strongest desire to leave not only her own children and grandchildren a priceless gift, a spiritual legacy, but also to a lost world that is perishing due to a lack of understanding the True, Unfailing Word of God. She hopes to open the world's eyes to this priceless treasure of faith and love for the Creator, Father God, and equip all future generations with the knowledge they will need to fulfill their destiny. In addition to writing books for Jesus, Klein enjoys quilting, arts and crafts and gardening.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Ruby Book of Stories: The Father's Heart is available online through
http://xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Ruby Klein, Salem Author Services, rubyklein.net
