Christian Fiction Provides Fascinating Storyline: Pre-Existing Female Intelligence Based on the Bible's First Woman, "Eve"

Pruitt wants to inspire readers to heed the importance of reading the bible daily as there seems to be an absence of committing Scripture to memory in today's world. The author is passionate that the Holy Spirit can teach and provide readers with the meaning and application of any given scriptural passage or verse, thereby bringing God's Word back to one's memory. The fictional storyline provides a fascinating foundation to inspire spiritual and personal growth.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Pruitt said, "The lack of daily bible reading among many believers. And most importantly, I was inspired to write by The Holy Spirit."

Melvin James Pruitt is a native Houstonian. He is a lifelong follower of Christ that began around the age of seven years old. Pruitt was called to write in 2019, and his first book, RHEMA!!! God has a word for you...Yes, you!, was published in 2021. He is also the author of Judgement? OR Consequences? For America. You Be the Judge! Pruitt is currently writing his next book, to the glory of God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. In addition to being a devoted student of the Bible, he enjoys reading, watching movies, and fishing.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. If: The Holy Spirit Had A Wife? is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

