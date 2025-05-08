Christian Fiction Shows How Aging is the Ideal Time to Reflect on Life, Embark on a New Journey, Define One's Legacy and Inspire Others

"I took a long look at my life and felt something was missing. I felt incomplete. As I travelled to the city that gave me so many memories, I felt the calling of God to become an author using those memories, good and bad, to inspire others to live to the fullest." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Milan said, "I took a long look at my life and felt something was missing. I felt incomplete. As I travelled to the city that gave me so many memories, I felt the calling of God to become an author using those memories, good and bad, to inspire others to live to the fullest. Retirement is not the end. It is only the beginning to new levels with a real purpose in life to write your legacy and inspire others."

Brunilda Milan is a bilingual prolific writer in Spanish and English, a playwright, poet, historian and a bilingual teacher for many years. Brunilda is an educator with a Master's degree in education, and also supervision and administration, which has opened doors to administrative and teaching positions in Puerto Rico and the continental USA. She once asked a famous writer, "When does someone know they have officially become a writer?" The author cleverly responded, "When you can't eat or sleep thinking what to write next." Milan's main goal as a writer is to perpetuate childhood and teenage memories with a flair for historical facts, hoping others enjoy her experiences and at the same time, learn something new. She has been invited to Christian churches as a motivational speaker for women, where she has seen the Glory of God. Milan likes to collect ceramic shoes. Her grandmother presented her with her first pin cushion shoe on her 13th birthday and to date, she has collected more than 400 ceramic shoes that she stores in a glass display at her home. In addition to loving the Bible, Milan also enjoys watching Christian movies that edifice the spirit.

