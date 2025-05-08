Christian Fiction Shows How Aging is the Ideal Time to Reflect on Life, Embark on a New Journey, Define One's Legacy and Inspire Others

Xulon Press presents a Christian fictional story to encourage anyone nearing retirement that there is still a purpose that God wants to fulfill in their lives, regardless of age.
DELTONA, Fla. , May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Brunilda Milan cleverly offers encouragement and inspiration through a fictional story for anyone nearing retirement age in Going Home: One Woman's Journey of Remembrance, Self-Discovery, and the Calling of God. ($16.49, paperback, 9798868510793; $7.99, e-book, 9798868510809).
Milan's compelling fictional story follows Zena, a woman nearing retirement, on a relatable journey of self-discovery as she revisits her childhood city. Wrestling with aging and purpose, Zena embarks on a nostalgic adventure that offers rich memories, historical charm and a divine calling. This heartfelt story will strike a chord with readers as it refreshingly captures the beauty of reflection, faith and personal growth, preserving a lifetime of experiences for future generations. It's a wonderful source of encouragement for anyone nearing retirement and looking to leave an impactful legacy.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Milan said, "I took a long look at my life and felt something was missing. I felt incomplete. As I travelled to the city that gave me so many memories, I felt the calling of God to become an author using those memories, good and bad, to inspire others to live to the fullest. Retirement is not the end. It is only the beginning to new levels with a real purpose in life to write your legacy and inspire others."
Brunilda Milan is a bilingual prolific writer in Spanish and English, a playwright, poet, historian and a bilingual teacher for many years. Brunilda is an educator with a Master's degree in education, and also supervision and administration, which has opened doors to administrative and teaching positions in Puerto Rico and the continental USA. She once asked a famous writer, "When does someone know they have officially become a writer?" The author cleverly responded, "When you can't eat or sleep thinking what to write next." Milan's main goal as a writer is to perpetuate childhood and teenage memories with a flair for historical facts, hoping others enjoy her experiences and at the same time, learn something new. She has been invited to Christian churches as a motivational speaker for women, where she has seen the Glory of God. Milan likes to collect ceramic shoes. Her grandmother presented her with her first pin cushion shoe on her 13th birthday and to date, she has collected more than 400 ceramic shoes that she stores in a glass display at her home. In addition to loving the Bible, Milan also enjoys watching Christian movies that edifice the spirit.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Going Home: One Woman's Journey of Remembrance, Self-Discovery, and the Calling of God. is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
