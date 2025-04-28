Christian Historical Novel Follows German Family's Journey to Survive War, Rebuild and Rediscover Faith

Author presents a generational story of survival, conviction and the strength of family bonds during 20th-century Germany
WILLOW SPRING, N.C., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In his debut novel, "Grace Through Faith: Surviving History in God's Hands A Novel," author Erich Krueger tells the story of a German family whose lives are transformed by war, hardship and the strength they find in God. Beginning in 1916 on the front lines of World War I, the novel follows Max, a young soldier searching for meaning as his country and his faith are put to the test.
In "Grace Through Faith," readers follow Max and his family as they lean on God while navigating the devastation of World War I, the rise of the Nazi regime and the outbreak of World War II. During times of hardship, Krueger encourages readers to consider how faith in God can offer guidance, comfort and a sense of direction.
"I want readers to discover a deeper sense of meaning and purpose by understanding their place in God's plan," Krueger said. "And to recognize the importance of cultivating and appreciating strong family relationships."
Through the eyes of soldiers facing the horrors of two world wars, Krueger highlights how faith becomes a lifeline in the midst of chaos. As Max confronts the fear and uncertainty of war, his journey reflects the inner struggles many soldiers face.
"This book is for anyone searching for meaning and purpose in their life," Krueger said. "Faith can be a guiding light, helping anyone navigate life's hardships and challenges."
"Grace Through Faith: Surviving History in God's Hands A Novel"
By Erich Krueger
ISBN: 9798385038114 (softcover); 9798385038121 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Born and raised in New York, Erich Krueger graduated from Hofstra University in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, concentrating in literature and creative writing. While working in the supermarket industry from 1981 to 2023, he pursued a lifelong passion for writing, influenced by authors such as John Cheever, Raymond Carver, James Joyce, Seamus Heaney and Leo Tolstoy. A longtime member of Fanstory, he has published eight poetry collections and eight short story collections on the platform. Krueger is now retired and currently resides in North Carolina. To learn more, please visit http://www.estorycenter.com.
