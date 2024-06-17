Christian Media LLC Exposes Methods Utilized by Occult Religions to Recruit and Control Members

How followers get trapped under the guise of fulfilling a false God's will

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After seeing the darkest parts of humanity as a law enforcement officer and spending years on theological research, the primary contributing author of Christian Media LLC has compiled his findings into his new book. In "Satan's Arsenal Exposed: Secret Weapons the Devil Uses to Defeat and Capture Souls," he shares how readers can avoid falling prey by knowing the devil's favorite weapons and tactics.

The book encourages readers to rely on the power of God and to be strong and courageous in the face of doubt and temptation. The author emphasizes the importance of faith and provides examples of how individuals can recognize and resist Satan's influence, calling attention to methods used by cults, occults, and false religions.

"Satan's Arsenal Exposed" endeavors to explain and answer questions about the origins of false religions and the fundamental structure of occult religions. Throughout the book, the author discusses various tactics used by Satan, including preconditioning manipulations, peer influence, social media, fantasy and role-play games, music, and media deceptiveness. The author warns that these tactics can be incredibly powerful and have a profound impact on an individual's life if not recognized.

"Many cult members are ripped out of good Christian churches," Christian Media LLC explained. "I want to reveal the tools the devil uses to manipulate others so that people will not so easily be separated from their spiritual welfare."

The author shares that while there are many applications of the Bible, that there is only one interpretation, and that is important to let the Bible speak for itself, without any variations, philosophies or contaminants to God's holy word. That by following the true word of the Bible, readers can untangle the web of mental manipulation used by the devil and avoid the pathway to destruction.

"Satan's Arsenal Exposed: Secret Weapons the Devil Uses to Defeat and Capture Souls"

By Christian Media LLC

ISBN: 9798385009640 (softcover); 9798385009664 (hardcover); 9798385009657 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Christian Media, LLC's mission is to biblically answer the questions people ask about perplexing elements of life. They offer no opinions, no added philosophy, and no altering of what God has to say. Their primary contributing author holds a bachelor's in biblical studies, a Master of Divinity, and Doctor of Ministry from Luther Rice College and Seminary. A Doctorate of Philosophy in biblical studies concluded his formal academic journey. To learn more, please visit https://www.satansarsenalexposed.org/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480-998-2600, [email protected]

SOURCE Christian Media LLC