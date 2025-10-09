Christian Pastor Pens #1 Book: The book is a treasure trove of thoughts, ideas and questions for personal reflection to make faith more understandable and relatable

Pastor Chuck (C.W. Pearson), known for his uplifting "Jam' n Java for the Soul" podcast segment on Jam' n Java—the variety show hosted by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons' music director Robby Robinson—has become a best-selling author with his debut book, Jam & Java for the Soul: Book One. The collection offers thoughtful reflections, questions, and insights designed to make faith more relatable in today's world. Endorsed by notable figures like Robinson, who penned the foreword, as well as musicians Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge and singer-songwriter Andrea Hammond, the book quickly climbed the charts, debuting as the #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller in several Christian categories on Amazon. Published by Ceda's Publishing House, it's now available through major and independent booksellers worldwide.
The book is a treasure trove of thoughts, ideas and questions for personal reflection to make faith more understandable and relatable in the modern world based upon Pastor Chuck's Jam' n Java for the Soul segment on Jam' n Java, a variety show, hosted by Robby Robinson, long-time keyboard player and music director for Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Robinson wrote the foreword to the book, noting "It is my joy to recommend Jam' n Java for the Soul Book One to you. May Pastor Chuck's words draw you closer to the heart of God just as they have done for me."
Pastor Chuck has supporters everywhere.
"Pastor Chuck is a friend and a faithful man of God, who sets the tone for Jam' n Java with his weekly scripture and inspiring words. He is filled with the wisdom of the Holy Spirit."
--Vince Martell, founding member of chart-topping music group Vanilla Fudge
"Pastor Chuck is consistently a soul servant, a fellow image bearer, who believes in the goodness of God, and will sit with you long enough for you to believe it too."
--Andrea Hammond, singer, songwriter, violinist
Jam' n Java for the Soul: Book One, published by Ceda's Publishing House, debuted as #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller in Christian Forgiveness and Mercy books on Amazon the week of September 3, 2025. The book also reached #5 Best Seller in Christian Living, #2 Gift Ideas in Christian Forgiveness and Mercy and #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller in Christian Values and Virtues. It is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million and indie bookstores internationally.
