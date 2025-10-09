Christian Pastor Pens #1 Book: The book is a treasure trove of thoughts, ideas and questions for personal reflection to make faith more understandable and relatable

"Pastor Chuck is a friend and a faithful man of God, who sets the tone for Jam' n Java with his weekly scripture and inspiring words. He is filled with the wisdom of the Holy Spirit." --Vince Martell, founding member of chart-topping music group Vanilla Fudge Post this

Pastor Chuck has supporters everywhere.

"Pastor Chuck is a friend and a faithful man of God, who sets the tone for Jam' n Java with his weekly scripture and inspiring words. He is filled with the wisdom of the Holy Spirit."

--Vince Martell, founding member of chart-topping music group Vanilla Fudge

"Pastor Chuck is consistently a soul servant, a fellow image bearer, who believes in the goodness of God, and will sit with you long enough for you to believe it too."

--Andrea Hammond, singer, songwriter, violinist

Jam' n Java for the Soul: Book One, published by Ceda's Publishing House, debuted as #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller in Christian Forgiveness and Mercy books on Amazon the week of September 3, 2025. The book also reached #5 Best Seller in Christian Living, #2 Gift Ideas in Christian Forgiveness and Mercy and #1 New Release and #1 Best Seller in Christian Values and Virtues. It is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million and indie bookstores internationally.

To Arrange a Media Interview with Pastor Chuck or Robby Robinson, Contact:

Rick Kaempfer/[email protected]/847-508-8867

Media Contact

Rick Kaempfer, Eckhartz Press, 1 7735078907, [email protected], eckhartzpress.com

SOURCE Pastor Chuck (C.W. Pearson)