Christian Servicemember Shares Invaluable Support For Merging Christianity with the Pre-Deployment Process

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Brad said, "This book emerged from the hardships experienced and missteps made throughout my very own pre-deployment process and family preparation thereof. That said, I explore the pitfalls and successes experienced and share how an intentional, authentic, and dedicated prayer life will benefit both the service member and their loving family as they navigate the pre-deployment process and then their tour. This guidebook descends from a desire to augment the existing literature on deployment readiness provided, any guidance devoid of mention of an all-powerful, all-knowing, and ever-present God exacerbates an incomplete sight picture and understanding of the totality of the tools at one's disposal. Prayerfully, this guidebook will help service members and their families, regardless of belief system or creed, set the stage for a physically, emotionally, and spiritually rewarding journey!"

Brad D. Nelson, PhD, is from Hillsboro, Ohio, and is a 2023 Marquis Who's Who Listee and active-duty Air Force officer assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB, in Ohio. He is a Christian who has two combat tours under his belt (e.g... one with the Army to Iraq, and another with the Air Force to Afghanistan). Brad is active in his church and community, a "Big Brother" for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America, and an impassioned advocate for improving the plight of Returning Citizens. His favorite Old Testament scripture is, "The fruit of righteousness is a tree of life, and he who wins souls is wise." (Proverbs 11:30). Brad and his wife, Amanda, reside in the Dayton, Ohio, area. For more information about the author and his book, visit http://www.bradnelsonphd.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Pre-Deployment Guidebook from a Christian's Perspective is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

