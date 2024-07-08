Christian Therapist Offers Practical Tools for Connecting with Jesus in Everyday Life

New Christian book offers strategies to integrate spiritual mindfulness into daily routines
SAN DIEGO, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For many Christians, the hustle and bustle of modern life can make time for connecting with Jesus to be a challenge. Some may find it easier to connect while reading the Bible or praying in a quiet, isolated place. However, in author Amanda Torre's eyes, it's often forgotten to ask oneself where Jesus is in the present, leading her to provide readers with therapeutic tools and guidance to connect and abide with Jesus in the daily moments in her book, "#WhereisJesusRN: A Mindfulness-Based, Cognitive-Therapy Approach to Abiding in Christ."
Readers will learn to utilize therapeutic interventions and apply them to a faith-based lens, allowing them to find personal and relational growth with Jesus today. Based on mindfulness practices, Torre encourages readers to find peace and assurance through Jesus, even in times of stress and uncertainty.
"Filled with relatable scenarios and cases, readers can implement the book's teachings in their own lives," Torre said. "Including areas like at home, work, or in social settings."
Mother, wife, and counselor, Torre understands how busy life may be. Yet, she hopes to remind readers that Jesus is always present, offering peace and assurance amid life's challenges and chaos.
"I pray this book will bring you closer to the Lord as you go on the journey of life with him," Torre said. "Never forget to seek out Jesus's presence even during life's busiest moments."
"#WhereisJesusRN: A Mindfulness-Based, Cognitive-Therapy Approach to Abiding in Christ"
By: Amanda Torre
ISBN: 9798385002849 (softcover); 9798385002832 (hardcover); 9798385002856 (electronic)
Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Amanda Torre is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist practicing in San Diego, Calif. She received her bachelor's in psychology and master's in marital and family therapy from the University of San Diego. Amanda has extensive experience working with children, adolescents, and adults. As a believer in Jesus Christ, she has a passion for drawing clients closer to God through the therapeutic setting. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850309-whereisjesusrn.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
4803066597
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article