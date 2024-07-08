Christian Therapist Offers Practical Tools for Connecting with Jesus in Everyday Life

"I pray this book will bring you closer to the Lord as you go on the journey of life with him," Torre said. "Never forget to seek out Jesus's presence even during life's busiest moments." Post this

"Filled with relatable scenarios and cases, readers can implement the book's teachings in their own lives," Torre said. "Including areas like at home, work, or in social settings."

Mother, wife, and counselor, Torre understands how busy life may be. Yet, she hopes to remind readers that Jesus is always present, offering peace and assurance amid life's challenges and chaos.

"I pray this book will bring you closer to the Lord as you go on the journey of life with him," Torre said. "Never forget to seek out Jesus's presence even during life's busiest moments."

"#WhereisJesusRN: A Mindfulness-Based, Cognitive-Therapy Approach to Abiding in Christ"

By: Amanda Torre

ISBN: 9798385002849 (softcover); 9798385002832 (hardcover); 9798385002856 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Amanda Torre is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist practicing in San Diego, Calif. She received her bachelor's in psychology and master's in marital and family therapy from the University of San Diego. Amanda has extensive experience working with children, adolescents, and adults. As a believer in Jesus Christ, she has a passion for drawing clients closer to God through the therapeutic setting. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/850309-whereisjesusrn.

