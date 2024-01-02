Christian Typology Unveiled: Taking Spiritual Meaning from the Literal Words and Figures of Speech in the Bible

"When you see bread, see bread," Nixon said. "Find God by faith and find him spiritually present in the ceremony. The meaning of the Eucharist is often overlooked and misunderstood." Post this

"When you see bread, see bread," Nixon said. "Find God by faith and find him spiritually present in the ceremony. The meaning of the Eucharist is often overlooked and misunderstood."

He offers readers an exploration of the ritual through the lens of literal, grammatical and historical interpretation, why typology should be used to apply its truths, and why interpretive allegorizing should not be used.

"It is my hope that my book will deepen the need for and appreciation of this sacrament," Nixon said. "I pray literal interpretation and all the figures of speech in the Bible will be understood, identified and used by my readers."

Nixion welcomes readers, religious communities, and fellow followers to explore the insights within the pages, he encourages his readers to understand the Bible as a figure of speech, a synecdoche, where a part may be represented as the whole and is a specialized form of metonym, a word or name, or group of words, used as a substitute for something else.

"I encourage my readers to understand the literal words and figures of speech used in the Eucharistic ceremony to get to their true meanings," Nixon said. "Typology is a powerful tool to apply scriptural meaning into our lives.

"Mystery of the Eucharist: Typology's Triumph Over Interpretive Allegorization"

By Hilary Arthur Nixon PH.D.

ISBN: 9781664274914 (softcover); 9781664274921 (hardcover); 9781664274907 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Nixon works within the hermeneutic (or an interpretative framework) of literal, historical, grammatical interpretation. He adheres to the concept of one author's intended interpretation, but typology (analogous similitude) allows for multiple applications of that thought. He seeks to be unbiased in the presentation and evaluation of the historical views regarding the Lord's Supper. He accepts motifs that arise from the biblical text (exegesis); he rejects ideas that are read into the text (eisegesis). His devotion to the Bible as God's word, his expertise in methods of interpretation and his Ph.D. in historical theology help people grow in their faith and understanding. He currently resides in Ooltewah, T.N.

To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843081-mystery-of-the-eucharist.

