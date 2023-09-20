Christians Rally to Support the People of Maui Impacted by the Wildfires

Generosity, compassion, and restoration have been a part of CCCU's culture since our founding over 66 years ago. Tweet this

The call to action indeed generated an impactful wave of donations, with 60% of total donors composed of CCCU and its members. "As the people of Maui now seek to recover from the historic wildfires that devastated lives and property, ABHMS thanks CCCU for their generous contribution toward disaster relief for the victims," said Dr. Jeffrey Haggray, Executive Director of ABHMS and Judson Press. "CCCU's generosity advances our One Great Hour of Sharing offering considerably. Further, it reflects CCCU's long-standing benevolence in partnering with American Baptists to address human needs in times of crisis."

The funds raised will go directly to the efforts on the ground in Maui to help catalyze the process of restoration.

Help Support ABHMS' Maui Wildfire Relief Effort

To donate online towards ABHMS' relief effort, please click here. For check donations, please designate to "Hawaii Wildfire" and mail to: ABHMS Office of Development care of Kim Wilkins, 1075 First Ave., King of Prussia, PA 19406.

American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists to promote Christian faith, cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples and bring healing and transformation to communities across the United States and Puerto Rico. One Great Hour of Sharing is administered by the World Relief Committee of the Board of General Ministries of American Baptist Churches USA. The committee facilitates American Baptist emergency relief, disaster rehabilitation, refugee work and development assistance by establishing policy guidelines and overseeing distribution of the annual One Great Hour of Sharing offering received by churches.

Christian Community Credit Union is a faith-based, purpose-driven financial cooperative whose mission is to serve Christ followers to live and give more abundantly. CCCU has over $880 million in assets and 30,000 members nationwide. For over 66 years, the Credit Union has provided individuals and ministries with the financial tools and knowledge they need to grow and thrive financially, so they can transform our world through their generosity.

Media Contact

Felicia Hernandez, Christian Community Credit Union, 626-915-7551 x 6289, [email protected], www.myCCCU.com

SOURCE Christian Community Credit Union