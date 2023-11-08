Christie Crimson Series illuminates contemporary artworks at Asia Culture Center

The Crimson WU31 projectors are the ideal choice for this project, enabling visitors to fully immerse themselves in a rich collection of artworks displayed with unparalleled image quality and vivid color reproduction. Post this

In contrast to conventional setups where projectors are fixed in place, the six Crimson WU31 projectors offer remarkable flexibility, and can be deployed across the facility for various events. Thanks to its omnidirectional capabilities, which provides design and installation versatility, the Crimson Series is an excellent fit for expansive venues, live events, and high-use environments. The projectors produce incredibly lifelike visuals that completely fill the screens, resulting in a spectacular and distinctive experience for visitors seeking full immersion in the artworks.

"The vivid colors and brilliant visuals in the exhibition offered a fresh perspective on the original analog artworks, now transformed with enhanced projection effects and a more vibrant color palette," noted Lee. He went on to explain how visitors had the opportunity to appreciate artworks that seamlessly blended traditional and contemporary elements through various visual interpretations and the digitalization of Asian cultural resources. "The Crimson WU31 projectors played a crucial role in illuminating the walls, bringing forth diverse forms of artwork, each with its own captivating narrative."

Paul Lee, sales manager for Korea, Enterprise, Christie, commented, "We're delighted that the ACC has selected our Crimson WU31 projectors to enhance the immersive exhibition experience. Knowing that our projectors will contribute to both recreation and aesthetics is truly gratifying. Our commitment remains unwavering in delivering the finest and most inspiring experiences for all. We eagerly anticipate the exciting journey ahead with ACC and its upcoming projects."

Featuring Christie TruLife™ electronics for lightning-fast processing, the Crimson Series is equipped with a long-life laser light source that boasts up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. This powerful and user-friendly projector stands as the preferred choice for high-demand, large-scale venue events and applications. Coupled with the built-in warp and blend capabilities of Christie Twist™, they provide installation versatility and deliver incredible visual experiences.

Media Contact

Tsung Yi Chan, Christie, + 65 6877 8793, [email protected], www.christiedigital.com

SOURCE Christie