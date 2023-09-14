Christie HS Series illuminates projection mapping at Tuxtla Cathedral

We chose these projectors for their laser technology and low maintenance, and of course for their quality and power. They are demonstrating great color fidelity offering vivid and bright images, and all with quiet operation and great reliability. Tweet this

To make this possible, two Christie DWU15-HS projectors - supplied by Christie's partner Wesco Anixter - were mounted on metal tower-like structures in front of the cathedral at a throw distance of 37 meters (121 feet) to create a 17-meter (55 feet) wide by 11-meter (11 feet) high canvas.

This 1DLP® laser projector has 15,750 lumens and WUXGA resolution and comes equipped with Christie BoldColor+™ technology that delivers enhanced color performance with deeper blacks for more natural and realistic onscreen visuals.

"We chose these projectors for their laser technology and low maintenance, and of course for their quality and power. They are demonstrating great color fidelity offering vivid and bright images, and all with quiet operation and great reliability," says Victor Bermudez, general manager of Puntos Audiovisuales.

And he adds: "With only these two projectors we have been able to mount a stunning audiovisual experience that immerses the audience in a world of light and color, and in a place as emblematic as the Cathedral of Tuxtla."

The Christie HS Series consists of high-performing 1DLP laser projectors ranging in brightness levels from 7,600-23,650 lumens and resolutions including WUXGA and 4K UHD. It offers a powerful, reliable and cost-effective option for almost any high-use application.

