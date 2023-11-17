Christie powers immersive cinema experiences at Apollo Kinas in Vilnius

Christie® RGB pure laser projection and Vive Audio™ technology deliver powerful cinematic experiences at Apollo Kinas, a new premium multiplex at Vilnius Outlet shopping centre, Lithuania.
WOKINGHAM, England , Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® RGB pure laser projection and Vive Audio™ technology deliver powerful cinematic experiences at Apollo Kinas, a new premium multiplex at Vilnius Outlet shopping centre, Lithuania. Christie partner BMK installed a Christie CP4425-RGB and five CP2415-RGB Real|Laser™ illumination technology, each accompanied by a Christie Vive Audio sound system, to immerse audiences in its six screens.
"This cinema is fully equipped with many innovations to elevate the theatre experience for Vilnius moviegoers, including three chair selections in each auditorium, comfortable recliners, food delivery, self-serve shop, and most importantly top-notch laser projection and immersive audio system. We are very happy that we chose Christie and BMK as our partners. They completed everything on time and the result exceeded our expectations," says Donatas Ivoška, Head of Lithuania marketing department, Apollo Kinas.
"We chose Christie's solutions and services because of our long-standing track record of collaboration and excellent integration of technological innovation into practice," says Gintautas Rimeikis, systems architect, BMK. "The audience was pleased and impressed by the excellent image and sound quality. They mentioned that there is a very noticeable difference between this and other cinemas and agreed that this is truly a new generation cinema."
For immersive audio, partner BMK installed Christie Vive Audio – with LA4, LA3i Main Screen Channels, LA3Si and LS5S Surround, S218LP subwoofers in each screen – all powered by Powersoft Quattrocanali and Duocanali 4804 DSP amplifiers. "Vive Audio is pleasantly surprising in its performance, particularly the excellent work of the center channel speakers," adds Gintautas. "The LA4 and LA3i impress the client because of their physical size and their ability to fill the theatre with sound. The projectors also met and exceeded our expectations. Their power output is calculated so that they will work perfectly over their lifetime without losing the desired and required brightness. This reduces the cost of maintenance and extends the longevity of the projectors."
The cinema opened on September 28, with audiences flocking to visit Lithuania's most modern cinema, which can accommodate about 800 spectators. The project took about two years to complete, from the architect's initial drawings to the opening celebration.
"It has been a pleasure to work alongside our partner BMK to support its outstanding work at Apollo Kinas," says Chris Connett, senior business development manager, EMEA, Cinema, Christie. "Apollo and BMK have gone to every effort to ensure an amazing experience for customers, which shines through everywhere – from the foyer to the seating, and to the cinema equipment, which is delivering spectacular screenings to thrill audiences. We're delighted that our audiovisual technologies are playing their part."
