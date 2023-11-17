Christie powers immersive cinema experiences at Apollo Kinas in Vilnius

We chose Christie's solutions and services because of our long-standing track record of collaboration and excellent integration of technological innovation into practice. Post this

"We chose Christie's solutions and services because of our long-standing track record of collaboration and excellent integration of technological innovation into practice," says Gintautas Rimeikis, systems architect, BMK. "The audience was pleased and impressed by the excellent image and sound quality. They mentioned that there is a very noticeable difference between this and other cinemas and agreed that this is truly a new generation cinema."

For immersive audio, partner BMK installed Christie Vive Audio – with LA4, LA3i Main Screen Channels, LA3Si and LS5S Surround, S218LP subwoofers in each screen – all powered by Powersoft Quattrocanali and Duocanali 4804 DSP amplifiers. "Vive Audio is pleasantly surprising in its performance, particularly the excellent work of the center channel speakers," adds Gintautas. "The LA4 and LA3i impress the client because of their physical size and their ability to fill the theatre with sound. The projectors also met and exceeded our expectations. Their power output is calculated so that they will work perfectly over their lifetime without losing the desired and required brightness. This reduces the cost of maintenance and extends the longevity of the projectors."

The cinema opened on September 28, with audiences flocking to visit Lithuania's most modern cinema, which can accommodate about 800 spectators. The project took about two years to complete, from the architect's initial drawings to the opening celebration.

"It has been a pleasure to work alongside our partner BMK to support its outstanding work at Apollo Kinas," says Chris Connett, senior business development manager, EMEA, Cinema, Christie. "Apollo and BMK have gone to every effort to ensure an amazing experience for customers, which shines through everywhere – from the foyer to the seating, and to the cinema equipment, which is delivering spectacular screenings to thrill audiences. We're delighted that our audiovisual technologies are playing their part."

Media Contact

Carmen Benyair, Christie, 1+ 519-572-5824, [email protected], www.christiedigital.com

SOURCE Christie