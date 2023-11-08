Christie projection technology powers eye-catching exhibits at Prague's Signal Festival

This partnership is more than a meeting of minds; it's a fusion of visionaries committed to pushing the boundaries of digital and immersive arts. With Christie's cutting-edge technology, the Signal Festival delivered unparalleled experiences that captivated and inspired. Post this

Japanese creative studio Flightgraf used two Griffyn Series pure laser projectors to map onto the iconic Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius. The powerful projection mapping highlighted the fragile interconnected existence of nature, the environment, and human connection.

In Luminary Glyphs, artist László Nagy explored the use of AI to create captivating animations based on the visual qualities of symbols, text, and ASCII characters. Nagy's animations transformed the architecture of Prague's Municipal Library into a dynamic canvas using Christie Griffyn® 4K50-RGB and M 4K25 RGB pure laser projection.

Artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer's Thermal Drift interactive installation visualized the radiation of visitors' body temperature by using a thermal camera to detect heat, and a Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector was used to paint the resulting unique portrait of dispersed particles.

Signal Playground – by creative studio 3dsense – was the festival's first installation designed especially for children, with vibrant and colorful images powered by Christie 4K10-HS 1DLP® projectors that encouraged visitors to interact with the space.

Christie technology has powered projection mapping showcases around the world, including recent events such as GLOW Festival in The Netherlands, Video Mapping Festival in Lille, France, and Schlosslichtspiele Festival in Germany.

