Christie returns as the Official Digital Projection Partner for the 23rd year

"Christie's unwavering dedication and support has been instrumental in transforming TIFF cinemas and our screening venues in Festival village into truly extraordinary spaces for experiencing the magic of cinema," said Diane Cappelletto, Director, Technical Production Services, TIFF. "Their commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovation has elevated the movie-watching experience for our audiences. We are immensely grateful to Christie for their ongoing partnership, which has played a pivotal role in creating memorable moments and cinematic excellence at the Toronto International Film Festival."

Christie is also excited to support screenings at the Scotiabank Theatre, illuminating close to half of their 14 screens with a combination of RGB pure laser and Xenon-based projectors.

"As TIFF's Official Projection Partner for the 23rd time, it says a lot about the success of our relationship," says Arlonna Seymour, executive director, Corporate Marketing, Christie. "With a shared goal of offering unforgettable cinematic experiences, we're excited that our RGB pure laser cinema projectors are delivering stunning visuals on more screens this year."

TIFF brings the best of Canadian and international cinema to movie lovers with films representing over 70 countries. TIFF's official selection includes 37 world premieres, seven international premieres, 12 North American premieres, and four Canadian premieres.

Attendees can expect screenings of Craig Gillespie's "Dumb Money", Michael Keaton's "Knox Goes Away" with Al Pacino, "Days of Happiness" by Canadian writer-director Chloé Robichaud, and more.

To attend TIFF or learn more about their programming, visit http://www.tiff.net

