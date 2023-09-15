Christie returns to IAAPA Expo Europe to connect with partners and customers

Christie technology, paired with Christie Professional Services to design, deploy, and maintain installations, powers exceptional theme park dark rides, attractions, immersive experiences, museum exhibits, and planetariums worldwide. Tweet this

Christie recently launched the M 4K+15 RGB and M 4K15 RGB pure laser projectors, part of Christie's award-winning M 4K RGB Series. With 15,750 lumens and weighing 38.1 kg (83.8 lbs) they are the lightest 3DLP® projectors in their class. The new projectors are designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications including attractions, museums, live events, and projection mapping spectacles.

Attendees can learn how Christie AV technology has enabled experiences including an astounding new immersive venue in Toronto, Canada – Illuminarium at The Distillery District. The 1250 square meter (13,500 square foot) space uses almost 30 Christie RGB pure laser projectors to place guests in two immersive shows: "WAKING WONDERLAND" and "SPACE: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond".

