Christie RGB pure laser projection lights up Darling Harbour Theatre for SXSW Sydney

As a partner of this prominent festival and conference connecting the world's most awe-inspiring thinkers, creators and innovators, Christie will deploy a CP4435-RGB pure laser cinema projector for movie screenings in the Darling Harbour Theatre at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney). The iconic auditorium has been transformed once again into a well-appointed movie theatre to deliver vivid, lifelike visuals in razor-sharp 4K resolution on a 1.18 gain Severtson SAT-4K screen measuring 15.3 meters wide and 6.58 meters high (50-foot by 21-foot).

This is the second time in just four months that the Christie CP4435-RGB, featuring advanced CineLife+ electronics and exceptional efficiency, has graced the Darling Harbour Theatre. This follows the resounding success of its debut during the Australian premiere of Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in early July. For both occasions, Christie's longstanding partner, Hoyts Cinema Technology Group (CTG), was entrusted with the installation and commissioning of the projection system.

"When SXSW Sydney set out to create a premiere cinema space within the Darling Harbour Theatre, there was only one brand that came to mind – Christie," said Ghita Loebenstein, Head of Screen for SXSW. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Christie and presenting our Gala series with the incredible CP4435-RGB pure laser projector. Our cinema experience is unparalleled and the perfect way to showcase our talented filmmakers."

Olga Aleksan, senior sales manager for Australia and New Zealand, Cinema, Christie, added, "We're honoured to partner with the inaugural SXSW Sydney, showcasing our state-of-the-art RGB pure laser solution for screenings by globally renowned filmmakers. As a trusted leader in cinema technology, our solutions set the industry standard for delivering exceptional viewing experiences—from local events and cinemas to international film festivals and premieres. This underlines our reputation as a reliable and esteemed partner."

The 35,000-lumen CP4435-RGB proudly screened Australian director Kitty Green's latest psychological thriller, The Royal Hotel, during the opening night gala on October 15 with bright, crisp on-screen images. Other notable films in the lineup include Australian documentary OneFour: Against All Odds and a 4K restoration of the acclaimed concert film Stop Making Sense, directed by celebrated filmmaker Jonathan Demme.

Christie CineLife+ Series cinema projectors offer an exceptional moviegoing experience in mainstream theatres. Equipped with ultrafast CineLife+ electronics and Real|Laser™ illumination, these compact, all-in-one DCI-compliant projectors introduce a new level of colour and contrast. It boasts high efficiency, ensuring a long operational life, and showcases 2D and 3D content in stunning 2K or 4K resolution at up to 120 fps. With different illumination, resolution, and brightness options to choose from, the Christie CineLife+ Series cinema projectors captivate audiences with incredibly vivid and lifelike imagery on an affordable platform that delivers top performance well into the future.

