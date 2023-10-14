Christie RGB pure laser projection powering screenings at 67th BFI London Film Festival

Last year, directors and film representatives witnessed their work on the Christie Real|Laser illuminated projector and loved what they saw. I'm pleased that we're able to again screen films in high quality using Christie for the Royal Festival Hall. Tweet this

Christie Cinema Sales Manager, Phil Lord, commented: "It's a pleasure to continue our longstanding partnership with the BFI and the BFI London Film Festival this year, allowing us to provide projection befitting of such a prestigious event. With our RGB pure laser technology, the latest films will shine brightly, with exceptional colour reproduction and vibrant images.

Featuring CineLife+ electronics and Real|Laser™ illumination, Christie RGB pure laser cinema projectors exceed DCI standards, excel in image quality and brightness, operational efficiency, and offer reduced costs and increased sustainability.

The Festival's opening night saw the International Premiere of 'Saltburn' directed, produced and written by Academy Award® Winner Emerald Fennell, starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Archie Madekwe and Carey Mulligan. This year's American Express Gala film is 'One Life', starring Anthony Hopkins. Headline galas also include the Martin Scorsese film 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and‥Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro'. The festival will close with the World Premiere of Kibwe Tavares & Daniel Kaluuya's 'The Kitchen', co-written by Joe Murtagh, who was awarded Christie's 'Most Promising Student Award' at the National Film and Television School in 2015.

Both the opening and closing evenings will be held at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall following successful showings in 2022. In-person attendance in 2022 was 189,200 with an additional 101,900 people joining online.

