Christie RGB pure laser projectors help put the audience into the action at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

The Smith Center opened 11 years ago in downtown Las Vegas and provides Southern Nevada with a cultural foundation, presenting music, dance, Broadway, and theater performances outside of the Las Vegas Strip. The center houses three performance venues: Reynolds Hall, touting 2050 seats, Myron's with 248 seats, and Troesh Studio Theater, which can host an average of 220 seats depending on the configuration.

In 2021, The Smith Center embarked on a path to upgrade its projection technology throughout the venue. R. Warren Bishop, head video engineer, worked closely with Ian Billings at PRG Gear on the procurement process, and compared solutions from three manufacturers, including Christie.

"The support from Christie was superior [to the other manufacturers], and the color performance of RGB pure laser is far better than laser phosphor." Bishop also wanted laser illumination so that cumbersome and costly lamp changes would no longer be required.

Bishop selected three Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors – two for its largest performance space, Reynolds Hall, and one for Myron's, a cabaret-style space – which have proved to be a versatile solution. "The M 4K25s are much smaller at almost half the size of our previous projectors. It makes life so much easier if we have to move them to accommodate a performance."

With the M 4K25 RGB projectors the color performance is noticeable, says Bishop, and presenters have noticed this as well. Astronaut Terry Verts, a speaker with National Geographic Live, recently gave a talk about his time as the commander of the International Space Station and showed images using the projectors. "Terry said that this is the best screen in the country," recalls Bishop. "He was adamant, in front of the audience, that this is the best screen for the color and clarity."