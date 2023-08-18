Christie to elevate cinema experience for Chinese audiences at BIRTV

As the preferred provider of cinema projection solutions for both PLF and mainstream theatres across China, we stand ready to support our partners and clients in propelling China's film industry forward through innovation and collaboration. Tweet this

"BIRTV has emerged as the go-to event for the finest minds to connect within this dynamic market in the post-pandemic world," said James Li, executive director, China Cinema, Christie. "As the preferred provider of cinema projection solutions for both PLF and mainstream theatres across China, we stand ready to support our partners and clients in propelling China's film industry forward through innovation and collaboration. Our latest CineLife+ Series projectors and integrated media block solutions have redefined cinematic excellence, underscoring our commitment to pioneering industry-leading cinema technologies."

The Christie booth at #2A230 will delight visitors with a live demonstration of the CP4415-RGB, a 4K-resolution, 15,000-lumen pure laser cinema projector equipped with Christie Real|Laser™ technology for screens up to 18 meters (58 feet) wide. Featuring Christie CineLife+™ electronics, this compact, all-in-one DCI-compliant projector excels in image quality and operational lifetime. Its impressive energy-saving efficiency leads to substantial cost savings and lower carbon emissions. The projector's detailed, true-to-life images are seamlessly complemented by Christie Vive Audio, which combines planar ribbon drivers, line array speaker design, and Class D amplification for an unmatched cinema audio experience.

Another highlight will be the debut of the Christie CineLife+ IMB-S4 integrated media block in China. Launched recently at CineEurope, the IMB-S4 is a low-cost, feature-rich media server for Christie CineLife+ Series cinema projectors that converts and delivers packaged feature film content within a secure, DCI-compliant environment. Boasting ultra-fast CineLife+ processing electronics, the IMB-S4 offers seamless 4K 96fps playback, integrates with CineLife+ web UI, and works with all major Theatre Management Systems. It also includes 2TB SSD storage, expandable with Christie NAS-S4, and has a 20+ year shelf life with no need to charge its batteries.

Visitors can also check out two remarkable cinema projectors on static display – the Christie CP4455-RGB pure laser projector and the Christie CP2415-Xe projector. The CP4455-RGB is a large-format projector that redefines the premium movie-going experience for PLF theatres. Complete with dual-laser optical systems and high-speed CineLife+ electronics capable of 4K@120Hz HFR playback, this 57,000-lumen powerhouse shares the same architecture and technology used in the award-winning CINITY Cinema System. Christie provides high performance digital projection technology and services to CINITY Cinema Systems as a CINITY projection system partner and reseller.

The CP2415-Xe, on the other hand, is a Xenon illuminated cinema projector delivering up to 15,000 lumens and 2K resolution for small auditoriums. Perfect for screens up to 18 meters (58 feet) wide, the CP2415-Xe ensures long-lasting brightness and outstanding image performance while maintaining the lowest operating costs in its brightness class.

CineLife+ offers an intuitive UX interface for easy playback and content management. The newly integrated Electronic Color Convergence (ECC) feature ensures precise color alignment during projector setup, and integration with Christie Mystique™ Cinema enables seamless dual-projection alignment for large screens and immersive 4K 3D playback at 120fps.

Media Contact

CHAN Tsung Yi, Christie, + 65 6877 8793, [email protected], https://www.christiedigital.com/

SOURCE Christie