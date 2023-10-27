Christie to serve as official projection partner at the 2023 Australian International Movie Convention

The RGB pure laser projection system used at AIMC incorporates the latest advancements, cementing Christie's status as the choice for the world's most prestigious events and global customers. Post this

Brian Claypool, executive vice president for Cinema, Christie, added, "Our enduring partnership with the AIMC stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering globally acclaimed, cutting-edge cinema technology to the industry. The RGB pure laser projection system used at AIMC incorporates the latest advancements, cementing Christie's status as the choice for the world's most prestigious events and global customers. Our ongoing, dedicated relationship with the AIMC and the broader Australasia cinema community is one we hold in high regard."

As the AIMC's official projection partner, Christie will showcase cutting-edge cinema technologies and solutions that deliver brilliant illumination, advanced electronics and unmatched cinematic performance. Delegates can look forward to mesmerizing visuals presented by a fleet of powerful RGB pure laser projectors fitted in The Theatre, a multi-functional space that can accommodate up to 1,800 guests. The venue will be transformed into a multi-screen cinema operated by Hoyts Cinema Technology Group and Dreamweavers for screenings and presentations.

At the forefront is the 35,000-lumen Christie CP4435-RGB pure laser cinema projector, illuminating a 12-meter-wide main screen with vivid, lifelike images. This compact, all-in-one DCI-compliant projector, featuring CineLife+™ electronics and Real|Laser™ illumination, has been wowing Sydney's moviegoers for the past four months. Notably, the CP4435-RGB was the projector of choice for the Australian premiere of Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in early July, and the recently concluded SXSW Sydney. Additionally, two Christie M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors will be deployed to showcase stunning visuals on two side screens in The Theatre, specially set up for this movie convention.

Christie's participation at AIMC will also include a panel discussion titled "Global Cinema – The Rise of the Experience" at The Theatre, The Star Gold Coast on Thursday, November 2. Brian Claypool, executive vice president for Cinema, will be part of a six-member panel consisting of notable figures from Australia's film industry. They will engage in an insightful discussion moderated by Cameron Mitchell, executive director of NACO.

Media Contact

Tsung Yi Chan, Christie, + 65 6877 8793, [email protected], www.christiedigital.com

SOURCE Christie