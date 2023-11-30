Christie to showcase industry-leading cinema solutions at CineAsia 2023

At Christie, we not only illuminate screens; we also illuminate the future of cinema, championing energy-efficient solutions that redefine the cinematic experience. Post this

"For over nine decades, our cinema technologies have reshaped the industry, leaving a lasting impact on exhibitors and moviegoers alike," says Han Kim, executive director for APAC, Cinema, Christie. "Our unwavering commitment to innovation ensures the delivery of cutting-edge solutions, empowering exhibitors to present unparalleled visual spectacles and captivate audiences. At Christie, we not only illuminate screens; we also illuminate the future of cinema, championing energy-efficient solutions that redefine the cinematic experience."

The main highlights encompass Christie CineLife+™ Series cinema projectors, featuring ultra-fast Series 4 processing electronics and Real|Laser illumination. These projectors not only offer excellent image quality, boast the most expansive color gamut and contrast in the industry, but also provide premium moviegoing experiences. With unparalleled efficiency, these projectors set a new standard, offering the highest efficiency in their class while maintaining the lowest total cost of ownership.

Attendees can check out static displays of the CP4455-RGB, CP4435-RGB and CP2420-RGB pure laser projectors, which are the perfect choice for premium large format and mainstream auditoriums. All three models are also equipped with long-lasting light source providing over 50,000 hours of stable DCI brightness, and compatibility with Christie Mystique™ Cinema, a fully integrated dual projection DCI-compliant auto-calibration image alignment software for seamless blending, focus, and color correction.

Also on display is a tech preview of an upcoming high-value cinema projector series, powered by CineLife+ electronics and a new light source. This series promises outstanding brightness, color gamut, contrast, and operational life—traits synonymous with its leading-edge RGB pure laser and Xenon projectors that redefine the future of cinema. Don't miss live demos of this projector series that will take place every day throughout the show.

Another highlight will be a live demo of the new Christie CineLife+ IMB-S4 integrated media block, a cost-effective and feature-rich media server featuring ultra-fast CineLife+ processing electronics. The IMB-S4 ensures 4K 96fps playback, seamlessly integrates with the CineLife+ web UI, and is compatible with all major Theatre Management Systems. It comes with 1.8TB SSD storage that can be expanded and boasts a remarkable 20+ year shelf life with no need to charge its batteries.

Completing Christie's lineup is the CP4420-Xe, a DCI-compliant cinema projector with a remarkable 4K resolution and 22,000-lumen output. It features CineLife+ electronics processing making it the only 4K Xenon projector in the market capable of 120fps playback, and is paired with an intuitively designed user interface for seamless operation. Setting the CP4420-Xe apart is its superior reliability and extended lamp life with genuine Xenolite® Ultimate Performance lamps. It ensures long-term brightness and exceptional image performance, all while maintaining the lowest operating costs in its class.

