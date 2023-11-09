Christie to showcase its range of trusted solutions at IAAPA 2023

From our award-winning LED and RGB pure laser projection technology to our Professional Services programs and team, which provides industry-leading service and support, our solutions are trusted by the themed entertainment industry to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Post this

The versatility and innovative design of Christie MicroTiles® LED will be highlighted at the booth. A curved video wall will showcase four pixel pitches of MicroTiles LED - 0.75mm, 1.0mm, 1.25mm, and 1.5mm.

A stand-alone display of MicroTiles LED in a 1.0mm pixel pitch will showcase the benefits of LED encapsulation, which provides a protective surface from dust, dirt, and scratches, and enhanced optical performance, resulting in increased black-level performance and perceived contrast.

A static M 4K25 RGB pure laser projector will also be on display so that visitors can see the projector's industry-leading compact size for themselves. Christie's RGB pure laser projectors are amongst the lightest, brightest, and most energy-efficient laser projectors available on the market and excel at producing the bright, vivid images that attractions require.

Service and support from Christie Professional Services

Members of Christie's Professional Services team will be on hand to discuss how their service solutions keep systems running flawlessly. From flying theaters and dark rides to unique attractions and projection mapping experiences, Professional Services provides a tailored service-based approach to each customer. Services include 24/7/365 technical support, onsite services, extended hardware coverage, remote monitoring with Cinergy, and more. New ChristieCare extended warranty plans provide complete system protection and maximum flexibility with a range of equipment coverage and on-site service options.

Christie across the show floor

Christie technology will be on display across the show floor. Image Engineering (booth #1381) will use two M 4K25 RGB pure laser projectors in a projection mapping display, while Falcon's Creative Group (booth #1073) will use a DWU19-HS laser projector. Christie 65-inch Access Series LCD panels will be used at the TEA booth, #1069, and at Red Raion, in booth #660.

Media Contact

