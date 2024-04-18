Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Announces Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation Has Surpassed $6 Million in Giving

"Our approach to corporate responsibility is straightforward: we believe that with the privilege of operating within our communities comes a solemn commitment to give back." Post this

Today, Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is divided into five distinct funds: Community Impact, Disaster Relief, Ecosystem, Education, and Equity & Access. Each supports a unique aspect of caring for the communities where the company lives, works, and serves.

"Our approach to corporate responsibility is straightforward: we believe that with the privilege of operating within our communities comes a solemn commitment to give back. This philosophy is embodied in our Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation, which represents our aspirations and dedication to serving those around us. It stands as a testament to our ultimate mission as a thriving enterprise. Witnessing its growth fills us with immense gratitude," stated Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

With its recent growth into San Francisco, Marin County, and Wine Country, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno remains committed to creating a business and culture that is mindful of its responsibility to our earth and community, and will continue to pledge 1% of gross commissions to charitable or community-minded groups making a positive difference in the communities it serves.

Additional information about Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation can be found at https://www.sereno.com/one-percent.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing nearly $5B in annual sales volume.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships, and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated over $6M in charitable donations given to over 500 local organizations.

Rachel Rusnak, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, 408.381.3388, [email protected], www.sereno.com

