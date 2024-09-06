Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Trapani, Inducted Into RISMedia's Hall of Fame

I've had the opportunity to be an agent, a manager, a corporate executive and co-found our firm (Christie's Sereno). I attribute my success to my faith, my wife and the remarkable people in our company, and my best friend and business partner, Ryan Iwanaga, who I met when I was 10 years old. Post this

During his acceptance speech, Trapani shared the following, "I just want to say how blessed I am to have had the career I've had. I've had the opportunity to be an agent, a manager, a corporate executive and co-found our firm (Christie's Sereno). I attribute my success to my faith, my wife and the remarkable people in our company, and my best friend and business partner, Ryan Iwanaga, who I met when I was 10 years old. But as proud as I am of our firm's production and professionalism, I'm inspired every day by our community benevolence as expressed through our Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation, which has donated over $6M since we began the program."

Under Trapani's direction, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno has built a strong reputation for high professional expectations and standards and client-centric service, aligning with his vision of adapting to industry shifts while maintaining a strong focus on community and collaboration. His passion for creating meaningful change within the industry and elevating professional standards has not gone unnoticed, making this induction a fitting recognition of his ongoing efforts.

"We are incredibly proud of Chris' achievement and deeply grateful for his leadership," said Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "His vision and dedication have shaped our company's success, and this honor reflects his broad influence not only on our people and company, but also on the real estate industry as a whole."

RISMedia's annual Newsmakers event celebrates accomplished professionals across various sectors of real estate who have made significant strides in leadership, innovation, and impact. The Hall of Fame inductees are selected based on their lasting contributions and the positive changes they've driven within the real estate industry. By joining this elite group, Chris Trapani stands among the industry's most respected leaders, solidifying his legacy.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing nearly $5B in annual sales volume.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated over $6M in charitable donations given to over 500 local organizations.

