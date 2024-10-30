Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Earns #20 Ranking on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Top 45 Corporate Givers

Being ranked #20 signifies our community's trust in us and our collective belief in giving as a core value. We're grateful for the opportunity to make a difference alongside our clients, agents, and community partners. Post this

"Our recognition as one of the leading corporate givers in the region represents our founding vision to utilize our success in meaningful and community minded ways," said Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "Our agents and staff are incredibly proud and committed to the communities they serve, helping create sustained impact where they live and work."

Since its inception, the Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation has grown substantially, driven by a shared purpose among agents and leadership to support the local causes that matter most to them and their clients.

Kirsty Duncan, Director of Giving & Corporate Social Responsibility, added, "Being ranked #20 signifies our community's trust in us and our collective belief in giving as a core value. We're grateful for the opportunity to make a difference alongside our clients, agents, and community partners."

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno remains committed to strengthening its philanthropic reach, creating a legacy of impact through its Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation and other initiatives that empower agents to address community needs in Silicon Valley and beyond. For more information on the Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation and its mission, visit sereno.com/one-percent.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 20 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing nearly $5B in annual sales volume.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated over $6M in charitable donations given to 550 local organizations.

