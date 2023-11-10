Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Ranks #27 on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Top Corporate Givers

"This recognition is humbling because it means that we are positively impacting the communities we serve and contributing to their greater good. We are incredibly grateful for and inspired by the contributions of our agents and staff and honored to support such exceptional nonprofits." Post this

"One of our top priorities from day one has been to give back to the places we live in and love. This recognition is humbling because it means that we are positively impacting the communities we serve and contributing to their greater good. We are incredibly grateful for and inspired by the contributions of our agents and staff and honored to support such exceptional nonprofits," shared Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

Today Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is divided into five distinct funds - Community Impact, Disaster Relief, Ecosystem, Education, and Equity & Access, each supporting a unique aspect of caring for the communities where the company lives, works, and serves.

"We are beyond grateful to our clients for choosing Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, our agents and staff for believing in the greater good, and the commitment of leadership to make giving part of our DNA," expressed Kirsty Duncan, Director of Social Impact at Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

Since the inception of this agent-driven initiative in 2012, Christie's Sereno has contributed to over 487 philanthropic organizations throughout 11 counties in California and donated over $5.9 million.

Additional information about Sereno 1% for Good Charitable Foundation can be found at https://www.sereno.com/one-percent.

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally-owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 18 offices and over 600 agents in San Francisco, Peninsula, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, the Sierra Foothills, and the Central Coast, producing over $5 billion in annual sales volume. Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price.

The company offers a highly-curated support platform and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to-date, it has generated over $5.9 million in charitable donations given to 487 local organizations.

Media Contact

Rachel Rusnak, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, 408.381.3388, [email protected], sereno.com

SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno