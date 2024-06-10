Christie's International Real Estate Sereno REALTORS® Among the Most Productive Throughout California and Nationally

"We are incredibly proud of these agents, their exceptional knowledge, and their superior service. Their achievements are remarkable, and it is a privilege to work alongside such outstanding, community-minded professionals." Post this

Within the company, 75 agents and teams secured a position on this respected annual list, which analyzes teams and agent performance data, spotlighting the top 1.5% of real estate professionals throughout the country.

"As the real estate industry continues to evolve, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno agents remain at the leading edge," shared Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "We are incredibly proud of these agents, their exceptional knowledge, and their superior service. Their achievements are remarkable, and it is a privilege to work alongside such outstanding, community-minded professionals."

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno's bold and clear vision allows them to capitalize on market and industry shifts to the benefit of its agents and clients. The company continues to experience positive growth throughout the Northern California region, recently opening offices and expanding its presence in San Francisco, Marin, Wine Country, and Morgan Hill.

"We are deeply appreciative of our agents, their unparalleled expertise, and their exemplary service, and it's a true honor to see so many of them recognized on the 2024 RealTrends Verified list. I am incredibly grateful to collaborate with such outstanding professionals on a daily basis," said Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and CXO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.

Noteworthy achievements, listing alphabetically

Laura Bertolacci

#78 in individual sales volume and #137 for sides in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Doyle Team

#60 in medium teams for sales volume in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Nicholas French

#1 producer in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills

and #38 in individual sales volume in California

#113 in individual sales volume in the U.S.

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Lindsey Harn Group

#1 in small teams for sides and #14 for sales volume in California

#199 in small teams for sides and #55 for sales volume in the U.S.

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Payton + Binnings -

#76 spot in sales volume for small teams in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Sybarite Realty

#2 in medium teams for sales volume in San Mateo County

#39 in medium teams for sales volume in California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Watson Marshall Group

#42 spot for mega teams in sales volume for California

Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS@ Nationwide

Individual Agents

Maria Afzal

Debra Ahn

Samira Amid-Hozour

Tim Anderson

Mark Barber

Natasha Barringer

Laura Bertolacci

Michael Bloch

Irina Bondar

Bob Bredel

Royce Cablaya

Bart Call

Kristin Cashin

Donna Chan

Brian Chancellor

Betty Chen

Alana Corso

Alistair Craft

Justin Desantis

Brian Dietschy

Tim Evjenth

John Faylor

Arlene Finney

Kristi Foxgrover

Nicholas French

Katie Galli-Ketelsen

Eileen Giorgi

Ryan Hafich

Owen Halliday

C.T. Harris

Dustin Holdt

Kelly Hunt

Tara Jaramillo

Carol Jeans

Joe Kalajian

Roxanne Laufer

Susan Lewandowski

Kevin Lu

Douglas Marshall

Cassidy Mcintire

Kelly Mcsweeney

Dottie Monroe

Frances Papapietro

Jen Paulson

Joseph Pollifrone

Chris Ray

Scott Rees

Jamie Roberts

Andy Wong

Caroline Wong

Leslie Woods

Matthew Zampella

Small Teams

Brian & Dan Team

Damelio Group

David Long Team

Ducky Grabill Real Estate

Farnsworth Team

Granger Group

Hiep Nguyen Group

Joyce & Tatum

Karen & Rebecca Team

Key Luxury Estates

Lindsey Harn Group

Mandana Simai Team

Marc Roos & Eric Reitmeir

Payton + Binnings

Perry Team

Sean Manning & Sydney Ereno

Medium Teams

Brezsny Associates

Carissa Brikken Brown Team

Doyle Team

Laura Wucher Team

Margaretich Team

Sybarite Realty

Mega Teams

Watson Marshall Group

About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno

Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing nearly $5B in annual sales volume.

Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated over $6M in charitable donations given to over 500 local organizations.

Media Contact

Rachel Rusnak, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, 408.381.3388, [email protected], www.Sereno.com

