Christie's International Real Estate Sereno REALTORS® Among the Most Productive Throughout California and Nationally
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is proud to highlight some of the remarkable agents who appeared on the 2024 RealTrends Verified list and are advancing the company's position as the leading luxury and community-minded real estate brokerage in Northern California.
The firm is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast.
Within the company, 75 agents and teams secured a position on this respected annual list, which analyzes teams and agent performance data, spotlighting the top 1.5% of real estate professionals throughout the country.
"As the real estate industry continues to evolve, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno agents remain at the leading edge," shared Chris Trapani, Co-Founder and CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. "We are incredibly proud of these agents, their exceptional knowledge, and their superior service. Their achievements are remarkable, and it is a privilege to work alongside such outstanding, community-minded professionals."
Christie's International Real Estate Sereno's bold and clear vision allows them to capitalize on market and industry shifts to the benefit of its agents and clients. The company continues to experience positive growth throughout the Northern California region, recently opening offices and expanding its presence in San Francisco, Marin, Wine Country, and Morgan Hill.
"We are deeply appreciative of our agents, their unparalleled expertise, and their exemplary service, and it's a true honor to see so many of them recognized on the 2024 RealTrends Verified list. I am incredibly grateful to collaborate with such outstanding professionals on a daily basis," said Ryan Iwanaga, Co-Founder and CXO of Christie's International Real Estate Sereno.
Noteworthy achievements, listing alphabetically
Laura Bertolacci
- #78 in individual sales volume and #137 for sides in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Doyle Team
- #60 in medium teams for sales volume in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Nicholas French
- #1 producer in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills
- #38 in individual sales volume in California
- #113 in individual sales volume in the U.S.
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Lindsey Harn Group
- #1 in small teams for sides and #14 for sales volume in California
- #199 in small teams for sides and #55 for sales volume in the U.S.
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Payton + Binnings -
- #76 spot in sales volume for small teams in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Sybarite Realty
- #2 in medium teams for sales volume in San Mateo County
- #39 in medium teams for sales volume in California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Watson Marshall Group
- #42 spot for mega teams in sales volume for California
- Top 1.5% of REALTORS® nationwide
Christie's International Real Estate Sereno Top 1.5% of REALTORS@ Nationwide
Individual Agents
Maria Afzal
Debra Ahn
Samira Amid-Hozour
Tim Anderson
Mark Barber
Natasha Barringer
Laura Bertolacci
Michael Bloch
Irina Bondar
Bob Bredel
Royce Cablaya
Bart Call
Kristin Cashin
Donna Chan
Brian Chancellor
Betty Chen
Alana Corso
Alistair Craft
Justin Desantis
Brian Dietschy
Tim Evjenth
John Faylor
Arlene Finney
Kristi Foxgrover
Nicholas French
Katie Galli-Ketelsen
Eileen Giorgi
Ryan Hafich
Owen Halliday
C.T. Harris
Dustin Holdt
Kelly Hunt
Tara Jaramillo
Carol Jeans
Joe Kalajian
Roxanne Laufer
Susan Lewandowski
Kevin Lu
Douglas Marshall
Cassidy Mcintire
Kelly Mcsweeney
Dottie Monroe
Frances Papapietro
Jen Paulson
Joseph Pollifrone
Chris Ray
Scott Rees
Jamie Roberts
Andy Wong
Caroline Wong
Leslie Woods
Matthew Zampella
Small Teams
Brian & Dan Team
Damelio Group
David Long Team
Ducky Grabill Real Estate
Farnsworth Team
Granger Group
Hiep Nguyen Group
Joyce & Tatum
Karen & Rebecca Team
Key Luxury Estates
Lindsey Harn Group
Mandana Simai Team
Marc Roos & Eric Reitmeir
Payton + Binnings
Perry Team
Sean Manning & Sydney Ereno
Medium Teams
Brezsny Associates
Carissa Brikken Brown Team
Doyle Team
Laura Wucher Team
Margaretich Team
Sybarite Realty
Mega Teams
Watson Marshall Group
About Christie's International Real Estate Sereno
Founded in 2006, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is the largest locally owned and operated independent real estate company in Northern California, with 19 offices and over 650 agents in San Francisco, the Peninsula, East Bay, Santa Cruz, Marin, Wine Country, Tahoe, Sierra Foothills, and Central Coast, producing nearly $5B in annual sales volume.
Christie's International Real Estate Sereno is ranked among the top five brokerages in the nation for both per-agent productivity and the highest average sales price. The company offers a highly curated support platform, and provides agents with concierge services to strengthen client relationships and world-class technology for well-executed transactions. Its agent-driven Sereno 1% For Good Charitable Foundation is changing lives in local communities, and to date, has generated over $6M in charitable donations given to over 500 local organizations.
Media Contact
Rachel Rusnak, Christie's International Real Estate Sereno, 408.381.3388, [email protected], www.Sereno.com
SOURCE Christie's International Real Estate Sereno
