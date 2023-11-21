Christie's Joe Graziano elected to the Themed Entertainment Association's Board of Directors for Europe and Middle East Division

Christie® is thrilled to announce that Joe Graziano, director of sales, Entertainment, EMEA, Christie, has been elected as a member of the Themed Entertainment Association's (TEA) Europe and Middle East Board of Directors.
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is thrilled to announce that Joe Graziano, director of sales, Entertainment, EMEA, Christie, has been elected as a member of the Themed Entertainment Association's (TEA) Europe and Middle East Board of Directors. The announcement was made at the TEA's Annual Member Meeting at IAAPA 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Graziano will join the board of directors and serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2024.
"I'm honored to be elected," says Graziano. "To work alongside colleagues who share the same passion for this market, and to support the growth of the themed entertainment industry in Europe and the Middle East is certainly a career highlight. I'm excited to learn from and collaborate with leaders in our industry."
Graziano has been with Christie for 17 years and has held the position of director of sales, Entertainment, EMEA, for the past five. Graziano has worked on numerous high-profile projects, working closely with partners, creative teams, and operators to deliver memorable experiences that exceed expectations.
Notably, Graziano worked on multiple projects within Expo 2020 Dubai, including the award-winning Al Wasl dome which continues as a key attraction in Expo City Dubai, using 252 Christie RGB pure laser projectors.
