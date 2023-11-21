Christie's Joe Graziano elected to the Themed Entertainment Association's Board of Directors for Europe and Middle East Division

Christie® is thrilled to announce that Joe Graziano, director of sales, Entertainment, EMEA, Christie, has been elected as a member of the Themed Entertainment Association's (TEA) Europe and Middle East Board of Directors.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® is thrilled to announce that Joe Graziano, director of sales, Entertainment, EMEA, Christie, has been elected as a member of the Themed Entertainment Association's (TEA) Europe and Middle East Board of Directors. The announcement was made at the TEA's Annual Member Meeting at IAAPA 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Graziano will join the board of directors and serve a three-year term beginning January 1, 2024.