Christina Galbraith Global Decor Launches a Platform for Interior Design from Underrepresented Geographies

"The most meaningful, poignant spaces are often created by unknown names, in unexpected places, by people from all walks of life—and yet major design publications remain overwhelmingly elite in perspective." Post this

Globally, the interior-design market was valued at USD 136.12 billion in 2023, with projections reaching 228 billion by 2033—but according to Cognitive Market Research, less than 2% of global interior design revenue came from the Middle East and Africa despite vast and diverse design communities in those regions. Christina Galbraith Global Decor aims to widen the focus to not just underrepresented countries but to homemakers, small business owners, small boutique hotels, lesser known up and coming designers, industrial and cultural centers, educational centers and unexpected commercial spaces.

The platform welcomes these professional and undiscovered designers to engage with the to post and write about their design vision, their backgrounds, inspiration and to promote their names. The platform also aims to help set up social media profiles and marketing initiatives.

"The most exquisite design, or art often has no voice, and we hope to discover and celebrate it," Galbraith adds.

Christina Galbraith Global Décor can be found on Instagram @galbraith_christina, Twitter @CGGlobal and website www.christinagalbraith.com.

Media Contact

Christina Galbraith, Christina Galbraith Global Decor, 1 4154759184, [email protected], www.christinagalbraith.com

SOURCE Christina Galbraith Global Decor