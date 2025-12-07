Christina Galbraith Global Decor Launches a Platform for Interior Design from Underrepresented Geographies

Christina Galbraith Global Decor aims to promote interior and exterior designers from underrepresented geographies and from all walks of life.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christina Galbraith Global Decor (CGGD) launched a new initiative to celebrate interior and exterior designers from under-represented countries and walks of life across the globe. The brand highlights everyday homemakers and lesser-known designers, versus celebrity, high-end homes and luxury resorts in the western hemisphere and exotic get-aways.
"Inspiring design should not be the exclusive domain of elites," says Christina Galbraith, founder of CGGD. "The most meaningful, poignant spaces are often created by unknown names, in unexpected places, by people from all walks of life—and yet major design publications remain overwhelmingly elite in perspective." Recent research by the Art Institute of Chicago shows that architectural-history survey volumes remain overwhelmingly Euro-Western in focus (Kive, Digital Methods for Inquiry into the Eurocentric Structure of Architectural History Surveys, AIC Perspectives on Data).
Globally, the interior-design market was valued at USD 136.12 billion in 2023, with projections reaching 228 billion by 2033—but according to Cognitive Market Research, less than 2% of global interior design revenue came from the Middle East and Africa despite vast and diverse design communities in those regions. Christina Galbraith Global Decor aims to widen the focus to not just underrepresented countries but to homemakers, small business owners, small boutique hotels, lesser known up and coming designers, industrial and cultural centers, educational centers and unexpected commercial spaces.
The platform welcomes these professional and undiscovered designers to engage with the to post and write about their design vision, their backgrounds, inspiration and to promote their names. The platform also aims to help set up social media profiles and marketing initiatives.
"The most exquisite design, or art often has no voice, and we hope to discover and celebrate it," Galbraith adds.
Christina Galbraith Global Décor can be found on Instagram @galbraith_christina, Twitter @CGGlobal and website www.christinagalbraith.com.
Media Contact
Christina Galbraith, Christina Galbraith Global Decor, 1 4154759184, [email protected], www.christinagalbraith.com
SOURCE Christina Galbraith Global Decor
Share this article