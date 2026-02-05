Christina Galbraith Global Decor Tracks the Emergence of South American Interior Design

In fact, what the world is witnessing is not a trend perhaps, but a rebalancing of global power, one interior at a time. Post this

Beyond South American designers, the interior design retail space is trending up quickly with everything from furniture, textiles to wallpaper from Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Bolivia and Peru. Materials and shipping are relatively inexpensive compared to the increasing labor costs of China and southeast Asia, and well-crafted.

Brazil leads this retail export wave with brands such as Etel Design, Tecline, and Jader Almeida represented in New York, Milan, and Paris. In fact, Brazilian furniture exports reached over $1.2 billion in 2023, with the U.S. and Europe among the fastest-growing destinations according to the Brazilian Furniture Industry Association. Argentine and Colombian studios like Calma House and Arauco Studio are increasingly specified for boutique hotels and residential projects, while Brazilian wallpaper and surface brands are entering European design houses traditionally dominated by Scandinavian and Italian aesthetics.

In addition to cultural intrigue and good economics, South American design has growing geopolitical leverage. For while the US, Canada and Europe are revving up to diversify their trade markets and seek untapped natural resources, from wood to rare minerals and oil, modern South American governments are no longer passive suppliers, less inclined to corruption and more demanding for favorable trade terms.

In fact, what the world is witnessing is not a trend perhaps, but a rebalancing of global power, one interior at a time.

