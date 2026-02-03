Christina Klein of Lansweeper Honored As A 2026 CRN® Channel Chief

"Being recognized as a CRN Channel Chief is humbling and a direct reflection of the strong partnerships that power our success. At Lansweeper, we are committed to enabling our channel community with the tools and innovation they need to grow," said Christina Klein, VP, Global MSP Practice. Post this

Christina Klein has spent 27 years driving GTM impact for global leaders such as Microsoft and AWS, as well as high‑growth innovators like Movere and Lansweeper. A passionate advocate for the Channel, she has built her career helping organizations unlock the full value of technology solutions through strong, strategic collaboration with channel partners. Christina is an award‑winning public speaker, a 2023 CRN Channel Chief, and a 2023 Women of the Channel Role Model of the Year finalist. At Lansweeper, she founded the company's Channel organization and hyper-focused product, licensing, sales & marketing on the MSP audience in 2025. Her signature leadership style inspires her teams and attracts results‑driven partnerships with MSPs worldwide.

"Being recognized as a CRN Channel Chief is humbling and a direct reflection of the strong partnerships that power our success. At Lansweeper, we are deeply committed to enabling our channel community with the tools, insight, and innovation they need to expand their business. This recognition acknowledges Lansweeper's commitment to the channel and strengthens our resolve toward elevating their experience with our organization," said Christina Klein, Vice President, Global MSP Practice, Lansweeper.

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list spotlights the most influential leaders across the IT channel, celebrating those who champion collaboration, drive innovation and empower their partners and customers to achieve shared success.

"Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion, and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

Lansweeper is the leader in Technology Asset Intelligence, providing a single source of truth for complete visibility across IT, OT, and IoT assets—including software—across the entire technology estate. Since 2004, Lansweeper has empowered organizations to stay competitive with accurate, actionable data that strengthens security, drives strategic decisions, and boosts operational efficiency.

Its powerful platform breaks down data silos and fosters seamless collaboration across IT, security, and finance teams. Lansweeper helps IT teams optimize performance and resilience, enables MSPs to deliver greater value and accelerate growth, and empowers ISVs to differentiate their solutions. Trusted by over 20,000 customers—including CMA CGM, Rentokil, Fiskars, Nestlé, and Nvidia—Lansweeper serves enterprises, governments, financial institutions, NGOs, and universities worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.lansweeper.com

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

